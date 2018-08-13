A former Chicago resident has been charged with two felony counts related to conspiring to join the Islamic State of Iraq and al Sham, also known as ISIS.

Faress Muhammad Shraiteh, 21, a United States citizen who formerly lived in Chicago and now lives in Israel, is accused of providing material support to a terrorist organization.

The case was investigated by the Chicago Joint Terrorism Task Force, which is comprised of agents from the FBI and numerous federal, state and local law enforcement agencies.

Prosecutors say that Shraiteh and two other individuals began conspiring to join ISIS in November 2014. In May 2015, authorities say, Shraiteh purchased airline tickets for himself and two other men and flew from Chicago to Cairo, Egypt.

From there the trio traveled to several destinations. After being denied entry to Turkey, Shraiteh traveled to Israel, where he had family, while his associates entered Turkey.

As Shraiteh waited for his passport to be renewed, on May 28, one of his associates was killed while conducting a suicide bombing on behalf of ISIS.

Shraiteh faces up to 15 years in prison on each charge if convicted.

— Former Chicago resident indicted for attempting to join ISIS —