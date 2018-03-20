Garcia coasts to easy win to succeed Guitierrez

Jesus “Chuy” Garcia cruised to an easy win in the 4th Congressional District Democratic primary. The Cook County Board commissioner, who was endorsed by retiring Congressman Luis Gutierrez, garnered just under 60 percent of the votes, lapping challengers Sol A. Flores and Richard Gonzalez. Jesus “Chuy” Garcia cruised to an easy win in the 4th Congressional District Democratic primary. The Cook County Board commissioner, who was endorsed by retiring Congressman Luis Gutierrez, garnered just under 60 percent of the votes, lapping challengers Sol A. Flores and Richard Gonzalez.

Garcia is a prohibitive favorite in the November general election against Republican candidate Mark Wayne Lorch.

Like the man he is replacing, Garcia campaigned on a platform of immigration reform. Garcia has said intended to “continue the legacy” of Gutierrez, who was first elected to the heavily Hispanic district in 1992.