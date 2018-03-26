Loyola fever – How to get your own Sister Jean bobblehead

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum unveiled the rendering for a new, limited edition bobblehead featuring Loyola University Chicago’s Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt.

Sister Jean is the 98-year-old team chaplain for the Loyola Ramblers, and has been trust into the spotlight with Loyola’s unbelieve run to the Final Four in the 2018 NCAA Tournament.

According to Twitter, Sister Jean was the most tweeted about person of the NCAA Tournament’s opening weekend, and her popularity has led to an onslaught of media attention for the 98-year-old nun.

“We are so excited that people around the country are getting the opportunity to learn what all of us at Loyola have known for quite some time. And that is that Sr. Jean is an absolute treasure,” said Steve Watson, athletic director at Loyola University Chicago.

“She is an amazing person and part of the fabric of what makes Loyola such a wonderful place. Most people never have their own bobble head, but the fact that Sr. Jean is about to get her second shows just how special she is,” he said.

Co-Founder and CEO of the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum Phil Sklar added, “Sister Jean and Loyola have been one of those amazing feel-good March stories, and we’re thrilled to be working with the University so that more fans across the country can have a Sister Jean bobblehead.”

The bobbleheads, which feature Sister Jean in her Loyola jacket and scarf, are available for pre-order in the Hall of Fame and Museum’s Online Store at www.loyolaramblers.com.

The bobbleheads cost $25 each plus a flat rate shipping charge of $8 per order and are expected to arrive in June. Each bobblehead will be individually numbered and come in a collector’s box.

A portion of the proceeds from the sale of each bobblehead benefit the Loyola Athletic Fund and the Sisters of Charity of the Blessed Virgin Mary.

The bobbleheads, which are being produced by the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum, are officially licensed by Loyola University Chicago and are being produced in conjunction with the

This is the second bobblehead for Sister Jean, who had a bobblehead in her likeness given away at games in 2011 and 2015. Those bobbleheads are now hot commodities, selling for over $300 each on eBay.