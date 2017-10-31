— Hundreds of canines attend 9th annual Spooky Pooch Parade  —- 

Puppies and not poppies were in season for the 9th annual Spooky Pooch Parade on Oct. 21 at the Chicago Botanic Garden in Glencoe (1000 Lake Cook Road).

“The Spooky Pooch Parade is one of my favorite events that we have here at the Chicago Botanic Garden,” said Michelle Cinqui, the garden’s coordinator of visitor events and programs.

For two hours on a 72-degree sunshine rain-free Saturday, pups were allowed into the garden.

Viewing the dog parade was free. People bringing dogs were requested to purchase a registration for each canine, whether or not pups were in the parade and costume contest.

Families came out to line the parade route. Many kiddies plus parents wore Halloween costumes. Of course, pups donned festive finery.

“Some of the costumes are something as easy as those you purchase at a store and then there are a lot of people who become very artistic, very, very creative,” Cinqui said with a smile.

“So it’s interesting to see.

“It’s pretty phenomenal,” Cinqui said.

Some small dogs were carried. Other canines rode in style such as in a toy car or a handmade Conestoga wagon.

“My gosh, this is so fun,” said Debbie Fields of Barrington, who fronted a covered wagon parade accompanied by Karen Haberkorn of Mundelein and Margot Kubiak of Rolling Meadows.

Winning best overall, their featured pups were Elliott, the Swiss Mountain male dog, Peggy Sue the long-haired Chihuahua, Smudge the Papillon and Summer the Borzoi.

It was a challenge to drive everything to the garden, but worth it, Kubiak said.

“We had everything pretty much put together but we had to take pieces apart,” Kubiak said, of transporting humans, pooches and props.

Donna Feldman of Deerfield brought her male golden retriever, McGinnis, a service dog dressed in a Neapolitan ice cream costume.

“He (McGinnis) saved my life a few years ago and he’s very protective of me,” Feldman said.

Neil Steinberg of Northbrook, a columnist for the Chicago Sun-Times, was among celebrity judges and said it was an honor to serve.

“It’s a lot of fun; it’s difficult,” Steinberg said, acknowledging participant creativity. “I’m just trying to be fair.”

Approximately 1,000 people attended with 350 canines competing for top dog.

“I like it,” said Caitlin Robinson, dressed like Dorothy from The Wizard of Oz and carrying Grover, her Boston terrier masquerading as the Cowardly Lion. “It’s a lot of fun.”

Many parade spectators applauded when the Conestoga wagon caravan walked by.

“It’s crazy, look at all of these people,” said Fields, as she walked in the noontime parade.

Max Lopez, 10, of Chicago accompanied Maya, 8, the Yorkie terrier as part of his group’s circus carnival theme.

It’s pretty cool,” Max said, while waiting in line for judging.

Volunteers make all of the difference to fulfill the event, Cinqui said.

“It wouldn’t be a success without them,” Cinqui said, thanking volunteers.

View other winner categories and photos at https://www.chicagobotanic.org/dog/howloween17.

