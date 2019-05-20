Lightfoot takes office as Chicago’s mayor: ‘We will not fail’
By Kevin Beese Staff Reporter — May 20, 2019
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot gives her inaugural address after being sworn in Monday as the city’s 56th, and first black female and openly gay, mayor. (Photo by Kevin Beese/Chronicle Media)
Lori Lightfoot became the first black woman and the first open gay person to govern Chicago when she took the oath of office Monday at Wintrust Arena.
In her inaugural address, Lightfoot called for everyone to work together for the betterment of the entire city.
“We must be in this together,” Lightfoot said. “… We will not fail; we are Chicago.”
While calling for a spirit of cooperation, Lightfoot put the city’s 50 aldermen — 12 of whom took the oath for the first time — on notice that it will not be business as usual under her leadership.
Outgoing Mayor Rahm Emanuel waits for City Clerk Anna Valencia to determine there is a quorum for the City Council meeting for the oaths of office to be taken. (Photo by Kevin Beese/Chronicle Media)
“We will cut out the shady backroom deals that gets them rich and we get the bill,” Lightfoot said.
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker watches as Melissa Conyears-Ervin heads back to her seat after taking the oath of office for city treasurer. (Photo by Kevin Beese/Chronicle Media)
Audience members hold up signs in support of Lightfoot. (Photo by Kevin Beese/Chronicle Media)
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot waves to the crowd as Chicago’s first family is introduced. With Lightfoot are her daughter, Vivian, and wife, Amy Eshleman. (Photo by Kevin Beese/Chronicle Media)