—- Lollapalooza worth the wait for eager attendees

The four-day Lollapalooza continued on Thursday, Aug. 3 under blue skies with balmy temperatures.

Andi Flesher, Meg Swanson, Natalie Knepper, Sydney Fornnarino and Victoria Hatch, all of Mokena, took the 5:45 a.m. train to be among those first in line at the main Michigan Avenue entrance at Congress Parkway.

“We probably got to the city at 6:45 (a.m.),” said Meg Swanson, who was with friends who agreed they could afford the Friday-only wristband. “And then we went and got breakfast and then we sat outside another gate for, like, an hour. And now we’re down here and we’ve still got an hour and half till the gates open, so it’s been great.

“We’re not excited to sit out here but we’re excited to get in.”

It was the first time to Lollapalooza for this group, they nodded. They wanted to see the artists Walk The Moon and rapper Tyler, the Creator.

Any regrets before walking through those gates?

“Bring sunscreen!” Hatch said. “None of us brought sunscreen and we’re all burning out here.”

They also advise to don sensible shoes, although fashionable sandals were seen.

“It’s so exciting,” Hatch said.

Temperatures reported shortly after noon at 78 degrees.

Security was tight as wristband wearers tried to make sure their right ticket wristbands weren’t pulled too uncomfortably tight.

You couldn’t loosen the wristband if you tightened it too much to doll up your right arm.

The festival features multiple stages and a set list of artists. A Kidzapalooza area was located off Lake Shore Drive. Other offerings included a Lolla Cares charitable area plus a Lolla Market and Chow Town with local restaurant names.

Girls with body glitter shone along with smiles. Bikini tops were seen with shorts.

Bandanas were popular. Sunglasses came in many shapes, colors and styles.

Going to Lollapalooza is called by many as, “The Lolla Experience.”

“The Lolla experience is like waking up early, picking out your outfit, you know, just getting ready to come down here and spend the whole day down here,” said Tim Dalton of Norridge.

“The beautiful city of Chicago doesn’t get better than this,” said Sabrina Dallesandro, also of Norridge, who attended Lolla with Dalton. “I’ve been to a lot of festivals myself and nothing beats this one.”

This was the pair’s fourth year at Lollapalooza.

“We couldn’t be any more excited,” Dalton said.

—-

—- Lollapalooza worth the wait for eager attendees —-