Man with dementia, Alzheimer’s missing from Chicago home

Chicago police are searching for a high-risk individual who has not been seen since the morning of Nov. 15.

Vander Harris, 69, who suffers from dementia and Alzheimer’s, was last seen at 10 a.m. Nov. 15 in the 7900 block of South Clyde Avenue.

Police believe Harris may be in need of medication and could be en route to south suburban Glenwood.

He was last seen wearing a black jacket, blue jeans and black shoes. He is black, 6 foot 3, 240 pounds, with brown eyes, gray hair and a medium complexion

Anyone who sees Harris should call 911 or the Chicago Police Special Victims Unit at 312-747-8274.