— Markham man charged in sex assault

A Markham man has been charged with aggravated criminal sexual assault in connection with the attack of a woman who was followed into a building.

Terrence Wright, 29, was being held without bond in Cook County Jail in connection with the incident.

Wright was arrested April 25 after being identified as the offender who followed a 24-year-old woman into a residential building on the 3900 block of North Fremont Street at 9 p.m. April 19.

Police said after following the woman, Wright grabbed her from behind and choked her before sexually assaulting her and taking property from her.

