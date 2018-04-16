— Police investigating robberies on Near North Side 

The offenders in four recent strong-arm robberies on Chicago’s Near North Side are being sought.

In each of the robberies, the offenders approached the victim, attacked him or her using physical force, and took the victim’s property.

The offenders then fled on foot or to a waiting vehicle.

Strong-arm robberies occurred:

In the early morning hours March 18 on the 100 block of West Kinzie Street.

In the early morning hours March 24 on the 200 block of West Ontario Street.

In the late evening hours March 25 on the first block of West Illinois Street.

In the early morning hours March 30 on the 500 block of West Superior Street.

The offenders in the robberies were described as two or three black men, 20-25 years of age.

Police provided these tips for avoiding being the victim of a robbery and how to react, if robbed:

Always be aware of your surroundings.

If confronted by an assailant, remain calm.

Remember any unique physical characteristics of the offender(s) (scars, tattoos, acne, limp, etc.)

Call 911 immediately and provide a detailed description of any suspicious people, including any vehicle description and license plate information.

Anyone with information on any of the robberies should contact the Chicago Police Department’s Bureau of Detectives for Area Central at 312-747-8380.

