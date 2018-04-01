North Sider charged in kidnapping try

A Chicago man has been charged in connection with the attempted kidnapping of a girl.

Gary L. Powell, 27, a resident of the 4700 block of North Kedvale Avenue, has been charged with aggravated kidnapping.

He was scheduled to appear in bond court March 28.

Powell was placed in custody at 11:30 a.m. March 27 in the 3600 block of West Montrose Avenue after he was identified as the individual who followed an 11-year-old girl into a retail establishment.

Police said at 11:20 a.m. March 27, Powell allegedly followed the 11-year-old into a store on that block and to the cash register, helping her place items on the counter. Powell then allegedly insisted she accompany him out of the establishment while placing his hand around the victim.

Police were summoned and 17th District officers placed Powell in custody.

Get your free subscription of the Cook County digital edition