Peaceful march ends in prayer

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Lake Shore Drive was closed about 4:15 p.m. Aug. 2 by protesters who demanded the resignation of Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel.

People marched to Belmont Avenue then to Clark Street where they finished their march at Wrigley Field.

Folks used walking canes to march and they rode bicycles. Chicago Police officers used bicycles, too and formed barricades as the march progressed toward Wrigley Field where fans awaited a Cubs night game.

Some marchers used chalk to write messages of peace on Lake Shore Drive.

Others openly said they were sick and tired of Chicago shootings and demanded gun control.

The group of protesters stopped at vantage points to regroup their message. Spectators came out of businesses to watch the drama unfold under blue skies and balmy temperatures.

When the march arrived to Wrigleyville, they chanted to customers and fans in restaurants and bars to come outside and participate.

The march in front of the Wrigley Field marquee ended in a prayer.