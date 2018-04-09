A Chicago man has been charged with robbing three victims on Red Line trains.

Denzel Boykin, 23, a resident of the 3200 block of West 85th Place, has been charged with two counts of aggravated robbery with a firearm and one count of robbery.

Boykin is being held without bond in Cook County Jail.

The suspect was taken into custody at 5:10 p.m. April 1 in the 3200 block of West 85th Place after being identified as an offender involved in three armed robberies between 12:45 and 1 a.m. March 30 in the 1600 block of North Clybourn. In two of the incidents, a weapon was implied and property was demanded from the 19- and 41-year-old men, who were aboard a Red Line train at Fullerton.

In the third incident, a 22-year-old man was struck in the face, requiring treatment at the scene.

— South Side man charged in Red Line robberies —-