Chicago’s St. Patrick’s Day parade always a colorful event

By Karie Angell Luc For Chronicle MediaMarch 18, 2018

Chicago painted the town green on March 17 with Saturday St. Patrick’s Day festivities.

At the parade start line, meet the Frank family of Cincinnati, Ohio (from left) Kristi Frank; Cammie Frank, 11, a sixth-grader; Maddie Frank, 19; and Tony Frank. (Photo by Karie Angell Luc/for Chronicle Media)

The day began with dyeing a section of the Chicago River at 9 a.m. Union Station was jammed with commuters wearing Irish garb. Metra added trains to accommodate the crowds.

The noon parade under blue skies and 36 degrees stepped off at Balbo and Columbus Drives with dignities and elected officials. Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel arrived moments before the parade stepped off.

Per custom, The Shannon Rovers Irish Pipe Band started off the parade.

Remembering a fallen police officer. (Photo by Karie Angell Luc/for Chronicle Media)

“Feels like it does every year, because we’re always number one!” said Laura Fiskow of Northbrook who plays the bagpipes for the Shannon Rovers.

“We lead it off every year.

Her spouse Phil Fiskow of Northbrook is a Shannon Rovers color guard member.

“Happy St. Patrick’s Day,” said Laura’s spouse, standing on Columbus Drive.

There were many participants in this year’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade on Columbus Drive. (Photo by Karie Angell Luc/for Chronicle Media)

Kirsten Bjorkman of Wichita, Kan. said the Chicago parade was her first for St. Patrick’s Day.

“St Patrick’s Day is super important to me,” Bjorkman said.

“Being here in Chicago for St. Patrick’s Day is huge and super exciting.”

“My family is very Irish,” she said. “I’m from Ireland.”

One of Bjorkman’s sisters was born on St. Patrick’s Day. Her name is Lauren.

Stepping off the parade with elected officials is Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel (left) in Chicago at the annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade on Columbus Drive. (Photo by Karie Angell Luc/for Chronicle Media)

“I love you so much,” Bjorkman said, in a shout out to her sibling. “Happy Birthday!

“I hope it’s one of the best ones ever.”

 

Having a kiss at the parade start line on Columbus Drive is a moment to remember. Phil and Laura Fiskow of Northbrook are performers with the Shannon Rovers Irish Pipe Band. Phil is a color guard member and Laura plays bagpipes. (Photo by Karie Angell Luc/for Chronicle Media)

 

