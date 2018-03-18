Chicago painted the town green on March 17 with Saturday St. Patrick’s Day festivities.

The day began with dyeing a section of the Chicago River at 9 a.m. Union Station was jammed with commuters wearing Irish garb. Metra added trains to accommodate the crowds.

The noon parade under blue skies and 36 degrees stepped off at Balbo and Columbus Drives with dignities and elected officials. Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel arrived moments before the parade stepped off.

Per custom, The Shannon Rovers Irish Pipe Band started off the parade.

“Feels like it does every year, because we’re always number one!” said Laura Fiskow of Northbrook who plays the bagpipes for the Shannon Rovers.

“We lead it off every year.

Her spouse Phil Fiskow of Northbrook is a Shannon Rovers color guard member.

“Happy St. Patrick’s Day,” said Laura’s spouse, standing on Columbus Drive.

Kirsten Bjorkman of Wichita, Kan. said the Chicago parade was her first for St. Patrick’s Day.

“St Patrick’s Day is super important to me,” Bjorkman said.

“Being here in Chicago for St. Patrick’s Day is huge and super exciting.”

“My family is very Irish,” she said. “I’m from Ireland.”

One of Bjorkman’s sisters was born on St. Patrick’s Day. Her name is Lauren.

“I love you so much,” Bjorkman said, in a shout out to her sibling. “Happy Birthday!

“I hope it’s one of the best ones ever.”

— Chicago’s St. Patrick’s Day parade always a colorful event —