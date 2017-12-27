— Suspect in suburban TCF bank heists nabbed

The FBI has confirmed that a suspect is in state custody in connection with a string of bank robberies in Cook and McHenry counties.

The suspect is believed to have robbed banks in Algonquin, Arlington Heights, Cary, Huntley and Streamwood.

Special Agent Garrett Croon, the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s media coordinator, said that federal charges may be filed against the suspect. The identity of the suspect and how and where he was apprehended was not being released by the FBI.

The suspect, who agents say wore a wig with long black hair in the robberies, is believed to have struck at:

2:56 p.m. Dec. 1 at the Chase Bank, 300 Northwest Highway, Cary.

3:45 p.m. Dec. 10 at the TCF Bank, 13200 Village Green Drive, Huntley.

6:45 p.m. Dec. 13 at the TCF Bank, 1860 S. Arlington Heights Road, Arlington Heights.

6:03 p.m. Dec. 20 at the TCF Bank, 217 Irving Park Road, Streamwood.

3:15 p.m. Dec. 23 at the TCF Bank, 103 S. Randall Road, Algonquin.

