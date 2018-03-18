— Teen charged in Uptown shooting

A 17-year-old has been charged with attempted murder in connection with a shooting in Chicago’s Uptown neighborhood.

The suspect’s name was not being released by Chicago police even though he has been charged as an adult.

The 17-year-old was taken into custody by 19th District tactical officers at noon Wednesday on the 6000 block of North Claremont.

Police said he was identified as the individual who shot a 21-year-old man at 12:10 p.m. March 8 on the 4500 block of North Magnolia.

The teen was scheduled to appear in bond court March 15.

