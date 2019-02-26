‘The Mousetrap’ will keep you guessing at Metropolis

Metropolis Performing Arts Centre, 111 West Campbell St., Arlington Heights, presents Agatha Christie’s classic whodunit murder mystery “The Mousetrap,” the longest-running play in London’s West End and one of the best mysteries ever written for the stage.

A group of strangers become stranded in an English country boarding house, cut off by a sudden snowstorm. They soon discover, to their horror, that there is a murderer in their midst. The suspects include the newly married couple who run the house, a young architect, a retired Army major, a strange foreigner, an aloof traveler from abroad and a disapproving guest. A policeman arrives at the house and begins to uncover the rationale of the murderer’s patter, questioning the background of everyone present. As information is revealed, legendary mystery writer Agatha Christie keeps you guessing until her signature final twist.

The show runs through March 16. Tickets are $40 and can be purchased online at MetropolisArts.com or by calling the Box office at 847-577-2121.

Director Joe Lehman is working with a talented cast, including local cast members Rian Jairell of Evanston, Julie Partyka of Park Ridge and Mac Westcott of Lake Forest.

Metropolis’ cast for “The Mousetrap” includes Emma Baker (Mollie), Colin Lawrence (Christopher Wren), Karie Incardona (Miss Casewell), Jairell (Metcalf), David Moreland (Giles), Partyka (Mrs. Boyle), Westcott (Trotter) and Guy Wicke (Paravicini).

“The Mousetrap is the second show of the 2018-19 Main Stage Subscription series at Metropolis, bringing first-class entertainment to the northwest suburbs. Other upcoming shows in the Subscription Series include Stephen Sondheim’s Tony Award-winning musical farce “A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum” (May 16-June 29) and biographical rock ’n’ roll musical “Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story (July 18-Aug. 24).

Upcoming showings of “The Mousetrap” are 7:30 p.m. Feb. 28, March 1, 2, 3, 7, 8, 9, 10, 14, 15 and 16. Matinee performances are 3 p.m. March 2, 9 and 16.