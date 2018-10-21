Two charged after found in stolen car

Two men have been charged after a traffic stop revealed they were in possession of a stolen vehicle.

At 12:30 a.m. Oct. 13, Cook County Sheriff’s Police pulled over a gray Ford Mustang at 123rd and Bishop in Calumet Park. Upon police officers’ approach of the vehicle, both the driver and passenger fled on foot from the car. Both offenders were apprehended a short time later by Calumet Park police working in the area.

Further investigation revealed that the license plate on the car had been stolen out of East Hazel Crest and the car had been stolen in September from a Hertz car rental location in Memphis, Tenn. A loaded .40-caliber handgun with eight rounds was recovered from the car.

The driver, Miguel Brown, 26, of Hazel Crest, has been charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle. He was released on an I-bond Oct. 14 at the George N. Leighton Criminal Court.

The passenger, Ennis Saddler, 29, of Country Club Hills, was charged with criminal trespass to a vehicle.