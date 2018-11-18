Western Springs man faces child porn charges

A Western Springs man has been charged with sending explicit images of children using a messaging app.

Edward Evans, 72, was charged Nov. 14 with two counts of distributing child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography.

He received a personal recognizance bond Nov. 15 at the Bridgeview Courthouse.

Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart said that an investigation revealed that twice in the past year, Evans sent explicit images of children using a messaging app. Dart said the receivers of those messages, unbeknownst to Evans, were undercover federal task force officers.

A subsequent investigation allegedly found that Evans downloaded the messaging app to his tablet and that he was the only one who accessed the application.

Distributing child pornography is a class X felony, punishable by a mandatory six to 30 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections. Possession of child pornography is a class 2 felony, punishable by three to seven years in prison and a fine of up to $25,000.