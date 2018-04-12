With renovations completed, Wrigley Field back in business
By Jack Mccarthy Chronicle Media — April 12, 2018
There’s also a new look outside Wrigley Field with the opening of the Hotel Zachary on the west side of Clark Street. A mixed-use structure featuring condos, a movie theater and retail business is set to open on Addison Street llater this year. (Photo by Jack McCarthy / Chronicle Media)
Loyola basketball coach Porter Moser and his NCAA Final Four team were honored at the Cubs home opener on Tuesday, April 10. (Photo by Jack McCarthy / Chronicle Media)
A Wrigleyville bar promotes the Opening Day II on Tuesday, April 10. (Photo by Jack McCarthy / Chronicle Media)
A Wrigley Field vendor located just inside the Waveland Avenue gate, did a brisk business with programs and scorecards. (Photo by Jack McCarthy / Chronicle Media)
Concourses along the third base line in Wrigley Field appear more spacious after off-season renovations. (Photo by Jack McCarthy / Chronicle Media)
Santa Claus landed at Wrigley Field on April 10 but snowy weather that plagued a scheduled home opener the previous day was missing on a bright, if cool day. (Photo by Jack McCarthy / Chronicle Media)