With renovations completed, Wrigley Field back in business 

By Jack Mccarthy Chronicle MediaApril 12, 2018

 

There’s also a new look outside Wrigley Field with the opening of the Hotel Zachary on the west side of Clark Street. A mixed-use structure featuring condos, a movie theater and retail business is set to open on Addison Street llater this year. (Photo by Jack McCarthy / Chronicle Media)

Loyola basketball coach Porter Moser and his NCAA Final Four team were honored at the Cubs home opener on Tuesday, April 10. (Photo by Jack McCarthy / Chronicle Media)

A Wrigleyville bar promotes the Opening Day II on Tuesday, April 10.  (Photo by Jack McCarthy / Chronicle Media)

A Wrigley Field vendor located just inside the Waveland Avenue gate, did a brisk business with programs and scorecards.  (Photo by Jack McCarthy / Chronicle Media)

Concourses along the third base line in Wrigley Field appear more spacious after off-season renovations. (Photo by Jack McCarthy / Chronicle Media)

Santa Claus landed at Wrigley Field on April 10 but snowy weather that plagued a scheduled home opener the previous day was missing on a bright, if cool day. (Photo by Jack McCarthy / Chronicle Media)

Tagged with:

Ad 1 – 300×250 – Google ROS

Ad 2 – 300×250 – Medianet ROS

Ad 3 – 300×600 – Post Pages – Google ROS