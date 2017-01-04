DeKalb County Briefs

DeKALB

Mel Brooks’ work subject of film series

The work of one of Hollywood’s comedic geniuses will be featured in a two-month film series.

The Egyptian Theatre will present its Mel Brooks Film Series every Tuesday, Jan. 10 through March 7. All films will be shown at 7 p.m. at the theater, 135 N. Second St., DeKalb. Brooks is an American actor, comedian, filmmaker, composer and songwriter. He is known as a creator of broad film farces and comic parodies with a large collection of famous films.

Package deals and individual screening tickets are available online or through the box office. For more information, call (815) 758-1215.

The dates and films are:

Church’s Epiphany service has special meaning

St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in DeKalb will celebrate the Feast of the Epiphany on Jan. 6, but this year will be singular with special guest the Right Rev. Jeffrey Lee, Bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Chicago, as celebrant and preacher.

It also will be one of the last services with St. Paul’s rector of six years, the Rev. Stacy Walker, who has accepted a new call to St. Charles Episcopal Church in St. Charles.

The 6 p.m. service and dinner following will be a celebration that all community members are invited to attend.

Walker has been involved in a number of community groups. She’s been a board member at Grace Place Campus Ministry and TAILS Humane Society.

She has served as a member of the Northern Illinois University Presidential Commission on Interfaith Initiatives, and worked with DeKalb County Community Gardens in establishing the Thrive Garden and Market that St. Paul’s has hosted every summer for the past few years.

This year, under her leadership, St. Paul’s was registered as a Believe Out Loud congregation that welcomes members of the LGBT community, confirming the Episcopal church’s commitment to all.

Epiphany is the celebration of the arrival of the wise men – the three kings – from the East to visit the Christ child. This celebration begins a season of looking for where The Light of Christ is manifested in people’s lives and in the world.

St. Paul’s is at 900 Normal Road, DeKalb. For information, call (815) 756-4888 or visit www.stpaulsdekalb.org.

SYCAMORE

Local boy goes from mascot to Eagle Scout

Before he was old enough to join, Matthew Slider first experienced scouting as a mascot in his brother Dustin’s Cub Scout den. Three years later in 2008, he was old enough to join Pack 141 at the Sycamore United Methodist Church. Today, he has been awarded the rank of Eagle, the highest achievable in Boy Scouts.

Matthew, the son of Michael and Robin Slider of Sycamore, is a member of BSA Troop 16 chartered at Federated Church in Sycamore.

Literature has always been an important part of Slider’s life, so he wanted to ensure every child could have the opportunity to enjoy reading books. His Eagle Scout project involved collecting books from the community and donating them to needy families that use the Sycamore United Methodist Church Food Pantry.

He organized a book fair for the community in December 2015. Children were invited to attend and choose as many books as they liked while enjoying story time and snacks. He received so many donations that he was also able to donate 1,000 books to the Two Rivers Head Start program and the annual Federated Book Drive.

In his early scouting years, after earning all five Cub Scout ranks, he also earned the Super Achiever Award for completing all 20 Webelo pin requirements, as well as the Arrow of Light, the highest award earned in Cub Scouts. After crossing over into Boy Scout Troop 16, he served as patrol leader, Troop Leave No Trace coordinator, assistant quartermaster and quartermaster. In 2015, he became a member of the Order of the Arrow. Being active in the numerous campouts and troop activities, he attended Tomahawk Scout Reservation and Tesomas Scout Camp, as well as National Youth Leadership Training in 2016. He has experienced three High Adventure trips – canoeing on the Current River in Missouri, Boundary Waters and the Philmont Scout Ranch in 2016. He earned 30 merit badges.

Slider is a freshman at Sycamore High School and is involved in theater, choir and bowling, and will remain active in Scouting with Troop 16. He plans to attend college and medical school and become a doctor.