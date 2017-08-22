–DeKalb County Calendar of Events

Aug. 24

DeKalb Farmers Market

10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Van Buer Plaza, the corner of north Second and Locust streets, DeKalb

Free

The DeKalb Farmers Market features more than 30 vendors offering locally-grown produce, wine, baked goods, flowers and artisan crafts. Debit, credit and LINK cards accepted. For more information, call (815) 756-6306.

Aug. 25

Mental Health First Aid Training

8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Five Seasons Room Community Outreach Building, 2500 N. Annie Glidden Road, DeKalb

Free

Mental Health First Aid is an 8-hour course that teaches how to identify, understand and re-spond to signs of mental health and substance use disorders. This training will provide the skills needed to help someone who may be experiencing a crisis and/or developing a mental health or substance use problem. For more information and to register, contact Barb Stagner at (815) 756-4875, ext. 201 or Barbara.Stagner@nm.org.

Aug. 26

9 a.m.-12 p.m.

Sandwich Farmers Market

Knights Park, Arnold and Latham streets, Sandwich

Free

Gardeners, farmers, crafters, honey makers and other artisans are invited to sell their goods at the market. Space reservation is on first come, first serve basis for space reservation. Call (815)786-8044 for information and registration.

Genoa’s Farmers Market

9 a.m.-2 p.m.

City Parking Lot, corner of Route 72 and south Genoa Street, Genoa

Free

Genoa’s Farmers Market is held on the fourth Saturday of the month. It is designed to support local farmers while providing fresh and homegrown items to the community.

Movie at the Library

10 a.m.

DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St., DeKalb

Free

A blend of music, adventure and comedy, the movie “Rock Dog” tells the tale of Bodi, a Tibetan mastiff, whose dream is to become a rock-and-roll star. Registration is not required. Popcorn will be served.

Local Lore: The County Seat

12 p.m.

Ellwood House Museum, 509 N. First St., DeKalb

Free

Why Sycamore is the county seat? Sue Breese of the Joiner History Room will delve into the 20th century battle between DeKalb and Sycamore and the historically contentious decision to build the courthouse in Sycamore. Local Lore is an adult lecture series. Participants are wel-come to bring a sack lunch. To see the complete Local Lore schedule, visit ellwood-house.org/learn.

Aug. 27

Sunday at the Sandwich Antique Show

8 a.m.-4 p.m.

Sandwich Fair Grounds, 1401 Suydam Road, Sandwich

$5 for adults, free for children 12 and younger

A monthly market of quality antiques, collectibles and crafts for sale. Parking is free.

Genoa Pioneer Day

11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Kishwaukee Valley Heritage Society, 622 Park Ave., Genoa

Free

Come see demonstrations of skills that were used by pioneer families in the 1800s such as rope making, searching for gold, laundry, candle making, operating a printing press, quilting, tatting, embroidery, making of wood spoons and shelling corn. There will be re-enactment of bandits and posse conflicts, making of corn bread and butter, honey extraction and authentic stage coach rides. The Lions Club will serve a hot meal and museum volunteers will sell homemade pies.

Glidden Homestead Arts at the Barn

12-4 p.m.

Joseph F. Glidden Homestead and Historical Center, 921 W. Lincoln Hwy., DeKalb

Free

Nearly 20 local artists will show and sell their work. Items will include sculpture, jewelry, painting, quilting, fiber arts and more. The homestead will be open for tours as well.

Sycamore Farmers Market

3-7 p.m.

Somonauk and Elm streets, Sycamore

Free

The Sycamore Farmer’s Market features locally grown produce, wine, baked goods and artisan crafts. Local musicians perform. For more information, call (815) 895-3456 or visit discoversyc-amore.com or the market’s Facebook page.

Cruizin Wheels Cruise Night

4-8 p.m.

Culver’s, 1200 DeKalb Ave., Sycamore

Free

Bring your own classic car or stop by to admire others.

