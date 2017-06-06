–DeKalb County Calendar of Events

June 8

Ladies Night Out

4-10 p.m.

Downtown Sycamore

Free, $3 for movie

Visit downtown Sycamore for a night out with the ladies, and enter to win prizes, giveaways drawings from area businesses and a chick flick at the Sycamore Theatre. Ladies Night Out is a non-profit organization dedicated in the fight against breast cancer. For more information, visit facebook.com/LNOJane.

Concert in the Park

7 p.m.

Good Tymes Shelter, Sports Complex, Sycamore

Free

The Doctors are in. Based in Sycamore, the Party Doctors bring to life electrifying rock—covering ’80s hair metal and party tunes all the way through the hits of today. The band plays the music of Bon Jovi, Van Halen, Rick Springfield and more. Be sure to bring your lawn chairs and picnic blankets.

June 8-10

Sycamore Communitywide Garage Sale

During the day

Throughout Sycamore

Free

Sycamore will host this year’s estate, yard and sidewalk sale with as many as 100 sales across town. Programs with sale listings are available at Sycamore Chamber member businesses and a list of sales and locations is available at discoversycamore.com.

June 9-11

Beth Fowler School of Dance – “Grease” & More

7 p.m. June 9 and June 10

2 p.m. June 10 and June 11

Egyptian Theatre, 135 N. Second St., DeKalb

$22 for adults, $17 for students with a student ID, $10 for children 12 and under.

Premium tickets are $27 for adults, $22 for students with a student ID, $15 for children 12 and under. Children age 3 and under will be admitted free but must have a ticket.

The Beth Fowler School of Dance will present a dance version of “Grease” along with other dance numbers. Call (815) 758-1225 for tickets.

June 13

Sycamore Farmers Market

3-7 p.m.

Somonauk and Elm streets, Sycamore

Free

The Sycamore Farmer’s Market features locally grown produce, wine, baked goods, flowers and artisan crafts. Local musicians perform. For more information, call (815) 895-3456 or visit discoversycamore.com or the market’s Facebook page.

Tuesday on the Town: Touch a Truck

5:30-7:30 p.m.

Downtown Sycamore

Free

Tuesdays on the Town are held on the second Tuesday of each month through September, and feature family-friendly activities. June 13 topic is Touch a Truck. A variety of city vehicles such as police cars, a fire truck, ambulance, street sweeper and the city’s new snow plow will be on display. Local businesses will provide trucks as well. Come take your picture with some of these vehicles and get a tour of the inside. Downtown businesses will be open late and feature special offers.

World War I as the First Modern War

7 p.m.

Sycamore History Museum, 1730 N. Main St.., Sycamore

Free

For centuries, warfare was conducted in much the same way: open field charges, trench and hand-to-hand combat, and carnage from disease and infections often outnumbering battlefield casualties. But with the modern firepower revolution, more efficient transportation, the dawn of air machines and chemical weapons, wars would take on a previously unimaginable potential for horror and devastation. In this presentation, Dr. Penelope Blake will examine World War I as the first modern war.

June 14

Music at the Mansion

7 p.m.

Ellwood House Museum, 509 N. First St., DeKalb

Free

Kishwaukee Fest, FunME Events and Ellwood Mansion are partnering to bring Music to the Mansion through the summer. light food will be available to purchase. The first program, Blues at The Mansion, will celebrate Flag Day and pay tribute to veterans. Johnny and the Boomers will perform.

–DeKalb County Calendar of Events–