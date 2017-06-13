–DeKalb County Calendar of Events

June 15

Pigeon Dissection

7 p.m.

Midwest Museum of Natural History, 425 W. State St., Sycamore

$32 for museum members, $37 for nonmembers

In this session, museum staff will as we dive into the anatomy of pigeons. This lab is perfect for the experienced dissector, while offering beginners a great opportunity to observe the dissection. The admission price includes one dissector and one observer.

Summer Concert Series

7 p.m.

Sycamore Park District Sports Complex, Sycamore

Free

Pianist Mike Sigman will bring the music of Elton John and Billy Joel to life. With a band of versatile, talented musicians and his uncanny ability to mimic the voices of these two mega superstars, he has created one of the most solid and authentic tribute bands in the country.

Learning to Connect with Alzheimer’s

6 p.m.

Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St., Sycamore

Free

Do you feel unsure or ill at ease spending time with a person with memory loss? By understanding the disease and how it affects the brain, you can more easily make meaningful connections with a person with Alzheimer’s disease. This program will provide insight into memory loss and dementia and the effect of the disease on communication and behavior. It will also introduce participants to techniques that can be used to make visits more comfortable and meaningful.

June 17

Book Recycling and Donation Drop-off

9 a.m.

Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St., Sycamore

Free

The Sycamore Library accepts larger donations of new and used books, and other materials at

the circulation desk on the third Saturday of each month. Items donated may be added to the library’s annual book sale, and all proceeds go to support youth and teen programming at the library.

June 18

Guided Walking Tour: Main Street

1 p.m.

Sycamore History Museum, 1730 N. Main St., Sycamore

$5

Steven Bigolin will lead a tour highlighting the architecture and local history connected to the homes along Main Street. Stops on the walk will include the Townsend House (currently the Paper Doll House) and carriage house (Willow’s Hometown Cafe), the Boyton House, the DeKalb County Court House, library, post office and Rick Turner’s law office.

June 19

Monday Movie

1 p.m.

Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St., Sycamore

Free

No sign-up required. Free and open to all. Call (815) 895-2500 for this week’s selection.

Folk Music Concert

7 p.m.

DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St., DeKalb

Free

Singer/songwriter Danny Santos’ songs illuminate the joys of true love, the woes of love lost, and the weary longing of those still searching for love. No registration is needed.

June 20

Savings Program for Senior Citizens

1 p.m.

Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St., Sycamore

Free

Topics to be covered will be Benefit Access (license plate discount), Medicare Savings Program, Extra Help and more. No registration required.

Chicago’s Passenger Stations in the Golden Era of Rail

6 p.m.

Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St., Sycamore

Free

Chicago was the gateway for anyone traveling across the country in the era of travel by rail, and was home to six large stations serving the needs of a majority of the long-haul rail companies. This program will give a glimpse of the experiences of the passengers who passed through those terminals – each of which had its own unique look and personality.

Ellwood Explorers

11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Ellwood House Museum, 509 N. First St., DeKalb

Free

Go back into time and travel the world with the Ellwoods and learn about the fun souvenirs Harriet Ellwood collected. Then, travel to a country Harriet never saw and create a souvenir of your own. Ellwood Explorers is a series of youth educational programs. For more information, contact Tricia Runzel at trunzel@ellwoodhouse.org or (815) 756-4609.

