–DeKalb County Calendar of Events

June 22

Kishwaukee United Way Day of Caring

8:30 a.m.-5 p.m.

Hopkins Park, 1403 Sycamore Road DeKalb

Free

The public is invited to participate in a day of volunteer service at various local nonprofit agencies. Projects include gardening, cleaning and organizing, delivering Meals on Wheels, baking treats, working with kids and more. Call (815) 756-7522 for information on how to register as a project site, or to register as a volunteer. Individual, groups, employee teams and families are welcome. Kick-off celebration will take place at Hopkins Park.

DeKalb Farmers Market

10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Van Buer Plaza, Locust and 2nd streets, DeKalb

Free

The DeKalb Farmers’ Market features more than 30 vendors and provides the community with fresh locally grown produce, bread, baked goods, cheese, seafood, coffee, flowers, food trucks and more.

Magic Show

11 a.m.

DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St., DeKalb

Free

The Amazing Tim Adamz the Magician has been named one of America’s top magicians for his crazy and entertaining shows. He will perform an interactive, high-energy program, suitable for all ages. No registration is needed.

Group Bike Ride

5:30 p.m.

Free

North Central Cyclery, 534 E. Lincoln Hwy., DeKalb

Bicyclists meet at North Central Cycling and ride roughly 35 miles southwest of DeKalb. For more information, call (815) 758-2403.

June 23-June 24

Speedway 2017 Races

6-11:55 p.m.

Speedway, 50W086 Old State Road, Maple Park

$12 for adults and $5 for children

On June 23, Friday Night Racing with Spectator Demolition Derby will be held; followed June 24 with Firecracker 44 and Dirt Late Model Racing.

June 24

Sandwich Early Day Engine Club Show

9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Sandwich Fairgrounds, 1401 Suydam Road, Sandwich

$5, free for children 12 and under

Garden tractors and model engines will be displayed as a way to teach about local agricultural history. The public is invited to bring something to show and enjoy the day with the many antique tractors, engines and equipment. Activities include corn shelling with early 1900s Sandwich sheller, a tractor parade and a kids’ pedal pull. For more information, call (815) 498-2013.

Rockin’ for the Reptiles

11 a.m.-4 p.m.

On the corner of Elm and Somonauk streets, Sycamore

$8

Join the Midwest Museum of Natural History for one of its largest fundraisers of the year. Reptiles will be out and about, live music, dancing, games and food are just part of the fun. Visit the museum to get a $1 off coupon for the event. Admission into the event includes museum admission.

June 24-25

Old North Grove School Open House

12-4 p.m.

26745 Brickville Road, Sycamore

Free

Old North Grove School will hold its 8th annual School Days. The school, built in 1878 by Swedish immigrants and used as rural school until 1952, is the last one-room country school on its original site in DeKalb County. It is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. During its use, the students experienced the events of their time, including two World Wars. This year’s open house honors the WWII home front.

June 27

Municipal Band Concert

8 p.m.

Hopkins Park Band Shell, 1403 Sycamore Road, DeKalb

Free

The DeKalb Municipal Band will perform, accompanied by vocalist Jill McCormick. The public is encouraged to come early and bring picnic dinners.

June 28

The FAQs of Autism for Parents and Caregivers

6-7:30 p.m.

DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St., DeKalb

Free

Parents and caregivers for children or young adults on the autism spectrum are invited to attend an informal informational session led by local service organizations. Representatives from Autism Therapy Services, Camelot Northwest Center for Education and Autism Behavioral Education Services, Inc. will discuss how their organizations can help and talk about available therapies. Handouts and giveaways will be available. Drop in or stay for the entire event. No registration is required. For more information, call (815) 756-9568, Ext. 2100.

–DeKalb County Calendar of Events–

–