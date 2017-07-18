–DeKalb County Calendar of Events

July 20

Crosstown Exotic Reptile Show

11 a.m.-2 p.m.

DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak Street, DeKalb

Free

Crosstown Exotics’ traveling reptile show allows audiences to interact with various reptiles, invertebrates, and amphibians. Enjoy the opportunity for an up-close encounter. No registration is required. For additional information, go to dkpl.org or email theresaw@dkpl.org or call (815) 756-9568, Ext. 3350.

Crazy Bugs!

3 p.m.

Midwest Museum of Natural History, 425 W. State St., Sycamore

Admission plus $3 for museum nonmembers; $3 for museum members

What animal can be found on every continent in the world, including Antarctica? What animal has more than one million types and makes up 90 percent of animal life on Earth? What has six legs, two antennae and an exoskeleton? Insects, of course! Join the Midwest Museum of Natural History’s program about insects. Participants will learn about insects and spiders, make a spider web and create a take home bug craft. For more information, call (815) 895-9777 or go to mmnh.com.

Ladies Shopping Night

5-7 p.m. Blumen Gardens, 403 Edward St., Sycamore

Free

Take a night out to meet up with friends at Blumen Gardens‘ Ladies Shopping Night. Take an early evening stroll through the garden and gift shops and catch up with friends while sipping wine and shopping creative boutique displays and gardens. Find unique gifts, beautiful flower arrangements and artistic accents for the home and garden. Ladies will enjoy 20 percent off on all purchases.

Summer Concert in the Park

7-9 p.m.

Good Tymes Shelter, Sports Complex, 435 Airport Road, Sycamore

Free

The Flat Cats will perform. The band, based in Chicago, plays a range of vintage and modern music rooted in the hottest swinging jazz and blues, contemporary classics and timeless standards. The group is comprised of six musicians with years of performing, arranging and composing experience.

July 21

Music for Toddlers

10 a.m.

DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St., DeKalb

Free

Music stimulates the senses and engages people on many levels. Join music therapist Angie Carter for a morning of musical developmental activities for children and their caregivers. No registration is required. For additional information, go to dkpl.org or email theresaw@dkpl.org or call (815) 756-9568, ext. 3350. A similar program will be held July 24.

Ellwood Explorers: Block Fest

10:30 a.m. Ellwood House Museum, 509 N. First St., DeKalb

Free

Explore the many possibilities of block building in this event for children ages 8 months to 8 years. This hands-on program promotes early math and science skills. This program is presented with the NIU Center for P-20 Engagement. Ellwood Explorers is a series of youth educational programs. Children should always be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

July 22-July 23

Cowboy Mounted Shooting

12-4 p.m. July 22

11 a.m.-3 p.m. July 23

Amber Sun Acres, 19819 University Road, Malta

Free

This is a sanctioned CMSA Cowboy Mounted Shooting Competition. Contestants on horseback run different patterns while shooting balloons with theatrical blanks. Sit in the bleachers, or bring a lawn chair and enjoy watching the cowboys and cowgirls compete in this timed event. There will be a lunch vendor onsite. For more information, go to dekalbcountyonline.com.

July 24

Music at the Mansion

7 p.m. Ellwood House Museum, 509 N. First St., DeKalb

Free

The music this night will be jazz. A Tribute to First Responders will feature the Mary J Harris Trio. Light food will be available to purchase.

July 25

Beer and Yoga

6 p.m.

The House Café, 263 E. Lincoln Hwy., DeKalb

$7

Do yoga and chug at once. Participants will get 30 percent off all alcohol and a free tea of choice. For more information, call (815) 517-1788 or go to thcdekalb.com.

