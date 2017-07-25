–DeKalb County Calendar of Events

July 27

DeKalb Farmers Market

10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Van Buer Plaza, 148-198 N 2nd St., DeKalb

Free

The DeKalb Farmers’ Market features more than 30 vendors and provides the community with fresh locally grown produce, bread, baked goods, cheese, seafood, coffee, flowers, food trucks and more. For a complete list of vendors, go to dekalb.org.

Batgirl Visits the Library

11 a.m.

DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St., DeKalb

Free

Taking a brief break from crime-fighting, Batgirl is coming from Gotham City to present a delightful story time. While here, she will read a story, visit with children and pose for pictures. Children can also enjoy a simple themed activity. Superhero costumes are welcome! No registration is required For additional information, email theresaw@dkpl.org or call (815) 756-9568, ext. 3350.

Summer Concert Series

7-8:30 p.m.

Good Tymes Shelter, Sports Complex, 435 Airport Road, Sycamore

Free

The Lisa Rene Band, one of Chicagoland’s hottest female-led variety bands, will perform a high-energy show with something for everyone’s musical taste. This super talented four-piece group can perform rock to pop, to retro, to funk, to country. Bring a picnic or purchase food and beverages from the Caddyshack Grill. There are also several amenities in the vicinity that can be enjoyed while listening to the music such as sand volleyball, outdoor ping pong and bean bags, horseshoes and a playground.

DeKalb County Quilters’ Guild Meeting

7-9 p.m.

St. Mary’s PAC, 322 Waterman St., Sycamore

$5 guest fee; free for guild members

Local author Linda Brodine will present a program discussing her books, love of writing and quilts. For more information, contact Kay Fredrick, DeKalb County Quilters’ Guild, at K.A.Fredrick@comcast.net or (815) 895-4314.

July 28

Shark Week Movie at the Pool

8 p.m. doors open, movie at 8:30 p.m.

Hopkins Pool, 1403 Sycamore Road, DeKalb

$5

The Midwest Museum of Natural History and the Sycamore Park District present the Shark Week Movie at the Pool. Come to watch Dreamworks “Shark Tale” while in the pool, and don’t forget your pool noodle. In “Shark Tale,” when a son of a gangster shark boss is accidentally killed while on the hunt, his would-be prey and his vegetarian brother both decide to use the incident to their own advantage.

July 29

Pre-Party Car Show

9 a.m.-3 p.m.

DeKalb Sycamore Chevrolet GMC, 1925 Mercantile Drive, Sycamore

Free

DeKalb Sycamore Chevrolet Cadillac GMC invites the community and attendees of Sycamore’s Fizz Ehrler Memorial Turning Back Time Car Show to stop by its location for a pre-party car show. There will be a hog roast, dyno machine, live music by DJ Dave, plus all of the classic cars on display. All proceeds will benefit charities in the DeKalb-Sycamore area. For more information, call (815) 748-0930.

July 30

Fizz Ehrler Memorial Turning Back Time Car Show

6 a.m.-3 p.m.

Downtown Sycamore

Free

Cars start arriving at 6 a.m. for the 18th Annual Fizz Ehrler Memorial Turning Back Time Car Show. Opening ceremonies and acts being at 12 p.m. and awards will be given out at 3 p.m. More than one thousand cars gather in a display of automotive history, drawing spectators from all over the state. See a variety of vendors and shop and dine locally. For more information, call (815) 762-3535 or go to turningbacktimecarshow.com.

Aug. 1

Toddler Art

11 a.m.

Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State. St., Sycamore

Free

Join this hands-on arts and crafts session for little ones, ages 12-24 months. Toddlers will learn vocabulary, develop fine motor skills and learn to play with others. Make sure to wear clothes that can get messy. Sign-up is required by going to sycamorelibrary.org or calling (815) 895-2500.

