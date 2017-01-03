DeKalb County Events

Jan. 5

Open Blues Jam

8 p.m.

O’Leary’s Ale House, 260 E. Lincoln Hwy., DeKalb

Free

Open Blues Jam is hosted by Johnny and the Boomers. Grab your friends, family, and instrument and join the fun. Call (815) 748-0000 for more information.

Jan. 5-Jan. 8

“Godspell”

7 p.m. Jan. 5-Jan. 7; 2 p.m. Jan. 8

Egyptian Theatre, 135 N. Second St., DeKalb

$12; $6 for children 12 and younger; free for children 2 and younger

CCT’s Stage Right Theatre presents “Godspell,” written by award-winning Stephen Schwartz, who composed ”Wicked.” This timeless tale of friendship, loyalty and love broke ground when it opened on Broadway in 971 as a rock opera about Jesus Christ. Based on the Gospel according to St. Matthew, it deals with the last days of Jesus, and includes dramatized versions of several well-known parables. Call (815) 758-1215 for more information.

Jan. 6-Jan. 7

“Giselle”

6:30 p.m. Jan. 6 and 4:30 p.m. Jan. 7

Huntley Middle School, 1515 S. 4th St., DeKalb

$12 for adults; $6, children; $2 more at the door

The DeKalb Dance Dimensions youth ballet division presents the famous ballet, “Giselle.” The ballet is about a peasant girl named Giselle, who dies of a broken heart after discovering her lover is betrothed to another. The Wilis, a group of supernatural women who dance men to death, summon Giselle from her grave. They target her lover for death, but Giselle’s great love frees him from their grasp. For more information, visit dekalbdancedimensions.com/events or call (815) 756-8277

Jan. 7

Beginner Skateboarding

11 a.m.-12 p.m.

Fargo Skateboarding, 629 E. Lincoln Hwy., DeKalb

$5

Fargo Skateboarding offers instruction for beginners only. For more information, call (815) 756-5555.

Jan. 7

All Star Sports

Six sessions, various times

Sycamore Park District, 940 E. State St., Sycamore

Various fees

All Star Sports provides quality sports instruction to children of all ages in a fun, safe and instructional manner. Classes are for children ages 2-6 years old. For more information, visit All Star Sports online at allstarsi.com.

Jan. 11-12

Northern Illinois Farm Show

8 a.m.–4 p.m. Jan. 11 and 8 a.m.–3 p.m. Jan. 12

NIU Convocation Center, 1525 W. Lincoln Hwy., DeKalb

Free; $5 for parking

Presentations include topics such as family farm and landowner succession planning, agriculture mitigation agreements, 2017 interest rates and land values and long-range weather outlook.

Jan. 14

Canvas and Cocktails

6-9 p.m.

Sycamore Golf Course Clubhouse, 940 E. State St., Sycamore

$40 for residents; $50, non-residents

Come join us for a night of painting fun. Students will follow along with the instructor as students create their own painting of Tommy Hawk of the Chicago Blackhawks. Little to no painting experience is required. Bring a smock to wear, or clothes that can get getting messy. Bring a hair dryer if possible to help dry paint quicker. Participants receive a ticket for one complimentary drink. The event is open to people 21 and older.

Jan. 18

Getting Dirty: How Bacteria Impact and Improve Human Health

6:30-8:30 p.m.

Eduardo’s Mexican Restaurant, 214 E. Lincoln Hwy., DeKalb

Free

Just how clean is too clean? How is the way our children play impacting their health? What will our near-constant soaping, scrubbing, and sanitizing actually accomplish? Join Sherine Elsawa, assistant professor of immunology at NIU, for a discussion on bacteria, the immune system, and the real dirt on being too clean. For more information, contact Judith Dymond at jdymond@niu.edu or (779) 777-7713.