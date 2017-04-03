DeKalb County Events

April 7

Whiskey Acres Tour

1:30-8:30 p.m.

Whiskey Acres Distilling Company, 11504 Keslinger Road, DeKalb

$10 per person for tasting and tour

Tastings include a souvenir shot glass. Tours will begin on the hour, with the last tour departing 90 minutes before close. Cocktails will be available to purchase by the glass to enjoy in the tasting room or on the cocktail patio. Visitors are encouraged to bring a snack or a picnic basket if they would like to eat. For more information, visit whiskeyacres.com.

April 8

STEM Jr.: Rube Goldberg Machines

9 a.m.-1 p.m.

NIU STEM Classroom, Swen Parson Room146, DeKalb

$30

Players of the game Mousetrap will know what a Rube Goldberg Machine is. In this class, students will learn all about the mechanics of movement as they create their own wacky machine. They will explore the six types of simple machines, and learn how they can work together to create more complex and interesting interactions. This class is suggested for ages 7 and up. For more information, go to niu.edu/stem/programs/.

April 8

AARP Free Tax Help

9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St., DeKalb

Free

AARP Tax-Aide volunteers will assist low- and middle-income taxpayers with their tax returns. Taxpayers should bring a photo ID, all tax documents and last year’s tax return. Assistance is provided on a first come, first serve basis. For additional information, contact the library’s reference desk at (815) 756-9568, ext. 2150 or dkplref@dkpl.org.

April 8

Sons of the American Legion’s Annual Pork Chop Dinner

5-7 p.m.

Sycamore Veterans Club, 121 S. California St., Sycamore

$10; children younger than 8 eat for free

The meal includes a pork chop, cheesy potatoes, baked beans, coleslaw, apple sauce, roll and dessert. To purchase tickets, visit the Sycamore Vets Club or pay at the door the day of the event. Carryout service is available. For information, call Ben Drake at (815) 739-7573 or find the group on Facebook at Sycamore SAL.

April 8

NIU Steelband

6:30 p.m.

DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St., DeKalb

Free

NIU Steelband, an award-winning band, is a 35-member group of mainly steelpan and percussion majors. Established in 1973, it was the first active steel band formed in an American university and has performed throughout the United States and around the world. For more information, email samanthah@dkpl.org or call (815) 756-9568, ext. 1701.

April 10

Bedtime Stories

6:30-7 p.m.

DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St., DeKalb

Free

Bedtime tales are told every Monday. Children are welcome to wear pajamas. For additional information, email theresaw@dkpl.org or call (815) 756-9568, ext. 3350.

April 11

Soup-er Tuesday

10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Glidden Homestead, 921 W. Lincoln Hwy., DeKalb

$4, adults; members and children under 14 with family, free; $3 for groups of 10 or more

Enjoy soup for lunch and a tour at the homestead and museum, which was the home of the innovative developer of barbed wire. For more information, visit www.gliddenhomestead.org, e-mail info@gliddenhomestead.org or call (815) 756-7904.

April 11

Stem Café: Local Foods and Their Impact on You

6:30-8:3o p.m.

Fatty’s Pub & Grille, 1312 W. Lincoln Hwy., DeKalb

Free

Find out how eating locally grown food can help you be healthier, contribute to lowering pollution and stimulate the local economy at this month’s STEM Café. NIU Instructor Melissa Burlingame and DeKalb Community Garden founder Dan Kenney will discuss the positive impact of locally grown food. No advance registration is required.

April 12

Taste of Spring

5-8 p.m.

Blumen Gardens, 403 Edward St., Sycamore

$20 plus online fee; $25 at the door

Enjoy an evening of wine and food pairings in Downtown Sycamore. At Blumen, you will receive your custom wine glass, tasting lanyard and the list of downtown businesses participating in the event. Each wine tasting will be paired with a food course. For more information and to buy tickets, call the Sycamore Chamber of Commerce, (‪‪815) 895-3456.