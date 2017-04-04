DeKalb County News Briefs

COUNTY

Top educators honored for excellence in their field

Educators from Hiawatha and Somonauk school districts are the 2017 recipients of Excellence in Education award, given annually by the DeKalb County Community Foundation and DeKalb County Regional Office of Education.

Recipients were chosen by an independent selection committee out of 19 nominees from six school districts.

The program recognizes teachers, administrators and support staff who have inspired students and are admired for the roles they take in their schools and communities. This year’s honorees are:

PreK-5th grade teacher – JoAnne Zaleski, fifth- and sixth-grade science teacher at Somonauk Middle School;

6th-8th grade teacher – Elizabeth Hoerchler, PreK through eighth-grade counselor at Hiawatha District 426;

9th-12th grade teacher – Toni Gabriel, Somonauk High School agriculture and science teacher;

Administration – Jay Streicher, Somonauk District 432 superintendent; and

Support staff – Angie Moore, Hiawatha District 426 food service director.

Winners received $1,000, an engraved clock and medallion at a reception held at Kishwaukee College.

Annual historical society affair to toast Alexander Hamilton

Inspired by “Hamilton,” the wildly popular Broadway play, Hamilton will be the theme of the DeKalb County Historical Genealogical Society’s annual meeting April 12.

The event will be held at the DeKalb County Community Foundation, 475 DeKalb Ave., Sycamore. Tickets cost $20. A barbecue chicken dinner, catered by Sycamore Country Store & Catering, will begin at 6 p.m., with a business meeting and election of officers and directors to follow.

After dinner, storyteller, children’s author and entertainer Lynn Rymarz will portray Eliza Hamilton in “Her Hamilton: As Told by His Wife, Eliza.” The evening will include a silent auction with proceeds benefiting the society. Attendance is limited to those with dinner reservations. Call (815) 895-9424.

DeKALB

Landscape scraps pickup has resumed

DeKalb residents can now put their seasonal landscape out for pickup on regular garbage days. Waste Management has resumed landscape collections on the same day as residents’ regularly scheduled pickup. Also, landscape waste dumpsters can be found at Fire Station No. 2, 1154 S. Seventh St.; City Garden plots west of Fire Station No. 3, 950 W. Dresser Road; and the southeast corner of North Seventh and Oak streets. For information, call (815) 748-2040.

MAPLE PARK

Event to raise money for care of rescue horses

Pony rides, a scavenger hunt and tack sale are some of the activities the Illinois Equine Humane Center (ILEHC) is hosting April 8, to raise money to support its efforts to care for rescue horses until they are adopted.

The organization’s Spring Fling will be held 11 a.m.-4 p.m. at the ILEHC facility, 45W050 Beith Road, (between Routes 38 and 64, one-half mile west of Route 47), Maple Park.

An Easter-themed scavenger hunt will be held at noon. A tack sale will feature

English and Western saddles, blankets, show clothes, riding boots and saddle pads. Food, beverages and baked goods will be sold. For more information, contact Gail Vacca at info@ilehc.org or (815) 761-4937.

KIRKLAND

Historical Society plans its spring meeting

The Kirkland Historical Society will hold its spring meeting at 7 p.m. April 7, at Olson’s Chapel, 309 S. Fifth St., Kirkland. The public is invited to the meeting that will feature a program, “An Evening with Teddy.” Teddy Roosevelt will be portrayed by Joe Wiegand. The presentation is funded by the historical society, the Kirkland Public Library and Alpine Bank.

SYCAMORE

Children’s online activity topic of police seminar

The Sycamore Police Department is hosting a series of seminars through October on topics including child internet safety, police use of force, IRS scams and trends in illegal drug use.

The free seminars will be held at the Sycamore Police Department, 535 DeKalb Ave., Reservations are requested. Call (815) 865-3435. “What is my Child Doing Online?” will be the first seminar at 7 p.m. April 11. This presentation will educate parents about the online/mobile applications children are using, as well as the pressures and problems associated with each. The seminar is for parents only because of its mature topic.

Police to meet with residents in each ward

Residents are invited to meet with their Sycamore Police Department neighborhood liaison officer according to the ward they live in. The meeting for Ward 1 will be held 7 p.m. April 5 at the Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St. The meeting for Ward 2 will be held 6:30 p.m. April 13 at the City Council Chambers of the Sycamore Center, 308 W. State St. A map of the city’s wards is available at cityofsycamore.com. Other ward meetings will be held later.

HINCKLEY

Kindergarten screening to be held April 7

Hinckley-Big Rock Elementary School will hold kindergarten screening April 7. To schedule an appointment, call the school office at (815) 286-3400. The screening is for children entering kindergarten in the 2017-2018 school year. Children need to be 5 years old before Sept. 1. Those who are unable to attend should call (815) 286-3400.