–DeKalb County News Briefs

COUNTY

4-H foundation awards 2017 scholarships

Two 4-H members are the newest recipients of DeKalb County 4-H Foundation scholarships. Anna Drendel of Genoa and Jessica Yaeger of DeKalb each won a $500 scholarship thanks to funds established through the DeKalb County Community Foundation.

Drendel is the daughter of Dennis and Tina Drendel of Genoa. She has been active for 10 years in the Genoa Prairie Gems 4-H Club, serving three years as club president.

She enjoys mentoring younger members. Drendel has exhibited beef projects during her 4-H experience. She plans to attend Iowa State University this fall and major in agronomy.

Yaeger, the daughter of Mark and Mary Yaeger of DeKalb, has participated for 10 years in the Green Meadows 4-H club. She has been active within her club and has served many offices and chaired several committees. Her favorite 4-H project is floriculture and she plans to major in agriculture sciences with a minor in horticulture at Pennsylvania State University starting this fall.

The DeKalb County 4-H Foundation Scholarship is open to current and past DeKalb County 4-H members who are high school seniors or who are in an approved post-high school educational program (junior college, four-year university, trade school, etc.). Applicants should be full-time students.

For information about the DeKalb County 4-H Foundation, call the University of Illinois Extension at (815) 758-8194.

SYCAMORE

Manufacturer breaks ground in business park

A future employer has broken ground on a new facility in Sycamore Prairie Business Park.

The Guadalupe Associates Inc., a manufacturer and distributor of printed religious materials, will occupy what will be a 57,000-square-foot facility along Aster Road between South Prairie Drive and Bethany Road. The location is near The Suter Company and Ideal Industries.

The Sycamore City Council has approved the annexation and rezoning of part of the property for heavy manufacturing.

Guadalupe Associates Inc., part of Ignatius Press, plans to use the facility for manufacturing and distribution. An opening date and the number of jobs that will be created are not yet known. Ignatius Press has published Catholic books since 1978.

Federal OK will lead to better park access

Pending federal approval, a project to connect parts of the Great Western Trail near Sycamore Middle School will give students a safer walking path and add more ways for the public to reach local parks.

The trail extension will connect Route 23 near Sycamore Middle School to the Brickville Road parking area, which has access to Leon Larson and Sycamore Lake parks. A half-mile path also will be widened along Route 23 from the Kishwaukee River bridge to Maplewood Drive.

The project is set to cost $790,750, with 80 percent of funding, or $632,600, to come from an Illinois Department of Transportation grant and the remaining 20 percent, or $158,150, to come from tax dollars. Work is expected to begin next spring or summer after the Federal Highway Administration approves final engineering and bidding.

DeKALB

Egyptian Theatre holds music series at market

The Egyptian Theatre is presenting its Live Lunch Music Series in the DeKalb Farmers Market for the eighth year. The DeKalb Farmers Market takes place 10 a.m.-2 p.m. every Thursday during the summer in the Van Buer Plaza (directly across the street from the Egyptian Theatre). The music series is held in the plaza from 12-1:30 p.m., free of charge as a gift to the community from the Egyptian Theatre.

The public is invited to bring lawn chairs and sack lunches or purchase a box lunch from a downtown restaurant and enjoy a concert. The upcoming groups will perform on these dates:

· July 27 – Broadway on Second with Stage Coach Players, featuring the cast of “Little Women,”

· Aug. 3 – Bend in the Road, and

· Aug. 10 – DeKalb Brass Quintet.

MALTA

Arts classes give hands-on experience

Get college credit for your creativity in a number of classes being offered this fall at Kishwaukee College. The Arts/Communications/Social Sciences division of the college is offering several courses that give hands-on experience.

The courses include 2-D and 3-D studio art classes, group and private individual music classes in both instruments and voice, and writing courses.

Registration is open for the fall semester that begins Aug. 21. Here is a sampling of what is available:

ART 260/261 Beginning/Intermediate Painting is an introduction to oil and/or acrylic painting, focusing on traditional painting methods, materials and techniques. Intermediate Painting meets simultaneously in the studio and is a continuation of Beginning Painting with a focus on technical processes, formal relationships and conceptual issues.

ENG 299 Creative Writing – Fiction is a study of the structure and elements of fiction and the writing process. Students will produce works of fiction and demonstrate understanding of critical terminology of the writer.

THE 130 Introduction to Acting is performance-oriented and introduces theories and techniques of acting with an emphasis on the actor’s resources for character development and fundamental principles of voice and body techniques.

For more class information, contact Jaime Long, dean, at (815) 825-9532 or jaime.long@kishwaukeecollege.edu.

–DeKalb County News Briefs–