All in one place

The new Sycamore Park District Community Recreation center officially opened last Saturday, featuring an expansive facility devoted to fitness, health and fun. The $13 million center, located on Airport Road, features a pair of full-court gym spaces, multipurpose rooms devoted to weights and stationary running plus dance and aerobics studios. Administrative offices are also located inside. Outdoor work continues, including a splash park set to open later this year.

Photos by Jack McCarthy / Chronicle Media