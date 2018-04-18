All in one place

April 18, 2018

The new Sycamore  Park District Community Recreation center officially opened last Saturday, featuring an expansive facility devoted to fitness, health and fun. The $13 million center, located on Airport Road, features a pair of full-court gym spaces, multipurpose rooms devoted to weights and stationary running plus dance and aerobics studios. Administrative offices are also located inside. Outdoor work continues, including a splash park set to open later this year.

Photos by Jack McCarthy / Chronicle Media

Equipment awaits installation for the district’s outdoor splash park, set to open in late spring.

A bright space will greet dance students as classes get under way at the Sycamore Park District’s new Community Center.

A young visitor gets set to try some tumbling during Saturday’s Sycamore Park District Community Center open house.

Tagged with:

Ad 1 – 300×250 – Google ROS

Ad 2 – 300×250 – Medianet ROS