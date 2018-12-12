–DeKab County News Briefs

STATE

Treasurer uses technology to deliver unclaimed cash

If you get a check from the state, cash it. It’s legit.

The Illinois State Treasurer’s Office Money Match program is automatically returning lost money to qualifying Illinois residents without the need to file paperwork or initiate a claim.

Thanks to the state’s new Money Match II program, lost cash checks between $5 and $49.99 could arrive in mailboxes before the holidays. The program builds upon the initial Money Match program launched in August. That effort returned about $12 million to 63,000 Illinois residents who were the sole owners of unclaimed cash valued between $50 and $2,000.

Illinois holds more than $2 billion in unclaimed property. The state treasurer is legally required to get the property to the rightful owners.

The state treasurer’s database can be searched for names of residents, businesses or nonprofits, at illinoistreasurer.gov/ICASH.

Satanic Temple joins Hanukkah, Christian displays

A Satanic statue has joined seasonal religious displays in the Illinois State Capitol.

The Satanic Temple of Chicago was granted permission to place its statue near a Hanukkah menorah and Christian Nativity scene in the capitol rotunda in Springfield, as it says is its constitutionally-protected opportunity to contribute its perspective to the numerous religious viewpoints. The statue is approximately four and a half feet tall and about 18 inches long. Entitled “Snaketivity,” the statue portrays a female hand, encircled by a serpent, holding an apple. The inscription on the pedestal reads “Knowledge is the Greatest Gift.” The design of the statue keeps with The Satanic Temple’s values of advocating knowledge and rationality over superstition, ignorance, and dogma, according to the group’s website.

The Satanic Temple is a non-theistic religious organization determined to halt “the dangerous encroachment of theocracy” into American government. The Chicago chapter was established in February.

The Satanic Temple says that its members are atheists who are often interested in community activism. They do not promote a belief in a personal Satan, but embraces the “struggle for justice” and believes people should “strive to act with compassion and empathy toward all creatures.”

COUNTY

AARP needs volunteers to prepare tax returns

AARP Tax-Aide is a free service providing assistance in tax preparation for individuals with low to moderate income with special attention to senior citizens. This service is provided by trained local volunteers, and volunteers are needed in DeKalb, Sycamore and Genoa.

No experience is necessary to volunteer – just a desire to help others. AARP Tax-Aide will provide training for all volunteers at the Ideal Training Center, 1122 Park Ave., Sycamore on Jan. 28-Feb. 1, beginning at 9:30 a.m. each day.

To volunteer and participate in this free training program, call Dave Leifheit, DeKalb County coordinator, at 815-895-2430 or 815-757-1800.

Tax service begins Feb. 1 and extends through April 15 at Elder Care Services in DeKalb, Sycamore United Methodist Church, Resource Bank Genoa office, Ideal Training Center in Sycamore and the DeKalb Public Library. Each site will be open one day a week for a period of time.

Grant money for youth projects available

Applications for grants that will finance efforts to improve the quality of life for youth in DeKalb County are being accepted. Youth Engaged in Philanthropy (YEP) is accepting applications for 2019 youth impact grants. Deadline for grant applications is Feb. 1. Similar to other grant programs under the DeKalb County Community Foundation, the youth impact grants are meant to fund projects that directly involve youth, promote youth empowerment and leadership, and are dedicated to the local community.

No hard copy applications will be accepted. Apply online at dekalbccf.org/yepgrants. Nonprofit and community organizations in or serving DeKalb County are encouraged to apply.

YEP is celebrating 10 years of youth philanthropy in its 2018 to 2019 year. As a youth-led program of the community foundation, YEP provides opportunities for youth across DeKalb County to develop leadership skills, learn about philanthropy and become engaged in their communities.

For more information, contact YEP staff adviser Noah Nordbrock at 815-748-5383 or noah@dekalbccf.org.

DeKALB

Forum to study the future of work in America

The U.S. economy is undergoing a dramatic and rapid transformation that is profoundly affecting what Americans do for a living and how well they do financially. Many things that were taken for granted a generation ago—such as secure employment and ever-better wages and benefits—are no longer guaranteed or don’t exist.

The National Issues Forum: The Future of Work will explore this national issue and various courses of action that can be taken to alleviate the problem at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 19 at the DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St., DeKalb. The discussion will be led by trained professional Tracy Rogers-Tryba. No registration is required and admission is free. Materials and literature that will be used during the forum can be found at dkpl.org.

