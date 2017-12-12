–DeKalb County Calendar of Events Dec. 13 – Dec. 17

Dec. 14

Faculty Art Exhibition

Noon-7 p.m.

NIU Art Museum, Altgeld Hall, College Avenue and Castle Drive, DeKalb

Free

An exhibition of recent artwork and scholarship by faculty and teaching staff from all divisions of the NIU School of Art and Design. After winter break, the show will continue Jan. 16-Feb. 23, 2018.

Blood Drive

4:30-7:30 p.m.

DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St., DeKalb

Free

To schedule a donation, call or text Heartland Blood Center representative Camille Piazza at (847) 305-9998, sign up in person at the library or online at www.heartlandbc.org.

Appointments are preferred, but walk-ins are welcome. Donors are asked to eat a hearty breakfast and come hydrated before making a donation. Donors must be at least 16 years to give blood. For more information, contact Samantha at samanthah@dkpl.org or at (815) 756-9568 ext. 1701. All donors will receive a pint of Culvers’ Frozen Custard.

Dec. 15-Dec. 17

Santa’s House

5-7 p.m. Dec. 15

11 a.m.-2 p.m. Dec. 16

Noon-2 p.m. Dec. 17

DeKalb County Courthouse, 133 W. State St., Sycamore

Free

Santa will receive visitors at his home away from home on the lawn of the DeKalb County Courthouse.

Dec. 16-Dec. 17

Free Holiday Movies

11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Sycamore Theatre, 420 W. State St., Sycamore

Free

“Beauty and the Beast: The Enchanted Christmas” takes place within the original “Beauty and the Beast” movie. In this movie, the Beast forbids the celebration of Christmas because his transformation from prince occurred at that time of year. Belle, Cogsworth, Lumiere and others convince him that Christmas is, indeed, a good holiday.

Dec. 17

Artist Reception for “Once Upon I Traveled …”

2-5 p.m.

The Art Box, 308 E. Lincoln Hwy., DeKalb

Free

A reception will be held for this dekalbgallery.com and invitational artists group exhibition. The selected artwork shows how discovering an idea, technique or inspiration while traveling affects an artist’s work or life. A short story from each artist will complete the sentence of the title of the show that will be included on the wall label next to the artwork. The exhibit will run through Feb. 3.

–DeKalb County Calendar of Events Dec. 13 – Dec. 17–