–DeKalb County Calendar of Events Dec. 20 – Dec. 26

Dec. 21

DeKalb County’s Largest Holiday Office Party

5-8 p.m.

Fatty’s Pub and Grille, 1312 W. Lincoln Hwy., DeKalb

Free appetizers will be served from 5-6 p.m. Santa will distribute gifts at 6 p.m. and the DeKalb Footstompers will perform at 7 p.m.

Dec. 22

Stories and Songs with Bruce

10 a.m.

Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St., Sycamore

Free

Storyteller and musician Bruce Wallace will get his young audience singing and dancing in this program for youngsters of all ages.

Listen Local Friday

7 p.m.

Sandwich Opera House, 140 E. Railroad St., Sandwich

$5

The public is invited to see local artists perform at the Sandwich Opera House. Entertainers who want to perform should call (815) 786-2555 or send an email to info@sandwichoperahouse.com.

Civil Air Patrol

7-9:30 p.m.

DeKalb Municipal Airport, Pleasant Street, DeKalb

Free

Civil Air Patrol, established just before the bombing of Pearl Harbor, has evolved into a premier public service organization that still carries out emergency service missions when needed — in the air and on the ground. New members are welcome.

Dec. 23

Electronic Recycling

9-11 a.m.

Route 30 City Lot, Waterman

Free

Electronic Recycling will be handled by DC Trash. Any questions about electronic recycling should be directed to DC Trash at (815) 758-7274 or DeKalb County at (815) 748-2408 or at dekalbcounty.org.

Santa’s Visit

10-11:30 a.m.

DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St., DeKalb

Free

Santa will stop by the DeKalb Public Library to chat with all his young friends. Children are invited to come in or a brief visit with Santa in the children’s department of the library. Parents are welcome to take photos. This event does not require any registration. For more information, send an email to theresaw@dkpl.org or call (815) 756-9568, ext. 3350.

Dec. 26

Snow Persons Craft

10 a.m.

DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St., DeKalb

Free

Children are invited to make a snow person as long as the number of letters in their names. No registration is required. For more information, call (815) 756-9568, ext. 3300 or send an email to theresaw@dkpl.org.

Book Babies Lap-sit Program

10:30 a.m.

DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St., DeKalb

Free

This program is geared towards infants, ages newborn-24 months. Babies will learn music, movements and stories. This will be followed by play time with developmental toys and a chance to interact with the other babies and caregivers. No sign-up is necessary. For more information, call (815) 756-9568, ext. 3300 or send an email to theresaw@dkpl.org.

MagaZeen

6:30-8:30 p.m.

DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St., DeKalb

Free

Tweens and teens write their own magazine. Participants are invited to bring in already started stories, poems, comic strips, drawings, jokes, and news articles or start something new at the library. The library will provide computers to work on. Submissions will be added to a layout and printed for library patrons to take home. The program is intended for ages 10 and up. Registration is not required. For more information, send an email to susang@dkpl.org or call (815) 756-9568, Ext. 3400.

