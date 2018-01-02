–DeKalb County Calendar of Events Jan. 3 – Jan. 9

Jan. 3-Feb. 3

“Once Upon I Traveled …”

11 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday

The Art Box, 308 E. Lincoln Hwy., DeKalb

Free

“Once upon I traveled…”, a dekalbgallery.com and invitational artists group exhibition, shows art by how a person may discover an idea, technique or inspiration while traveling that affected his or her work or life as an artist. A variety of art and media is on display. A short story from each artist completes the sentence of the title of the show that is included on the wall label next to the artwork.

Jan. 5

LEGO Club

4-5 p.m.

DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St., DeKalb

Free

LEGO Club encourages creative play, imagination, development of fine motor skills, and interpersonal relationships. This program is open to all school-aged children and their siblings. The target audience is kindergarten through 5th grade. Younger siblings may tag along, but need to be supervised because many small pieces are around. Parents and/or caregivers are encouraged to attend.

Listen Local Friday

7 p.m.

Sandwich Opera House, 140 E. Railroad St., Sandwich

$5

The public is invited to see local artists perform at the Sandwich Opera House. Entertainers who want to perform should call (815) 786-2555 or send an email to info@sandwichoperahouse.com.

Jan. 6

Arthur D. Montzka Young Artists Concerto Competition

10 a.m.-2 p.m.

NIU Boutell Memorial Concert Hall, 550 Lucinda Ave., DeKalb

Free

This is an annual competition for instrumentalists up to the age of 18. Each performer, with a piano accompanist, will play one or more movements of a solo concerto, or an appropriate one-movement composition, that is written for orchestral accompaniment. The winner will receive a cash award and perform as soloist with the Kishwaukee Symphony Orchestra in its Feb. 24, concert.

Beginner Skateboarding Sessions

10 a.m.-noon

Fargo Skateboarding, 629 E. Lincoln Hwy., DeKalb

$5

This session is for beginners only. For more information, visit fargoskateboarding.com or contact the shop at (815) 756-5555.

Your Write

1-3 p.m.

DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St., DeKalb

Free

Your Write is an opportunity for high school students to express themselves through creative writing. Stories, fan fiction, scripts, poetry, songs, or jokes…bring in whatever you are currently writing or use this time to create something new. The library will provide the tools: laptops, thumb drives, and a quiet space to be inspired. Snacks will be provided. Submissions can be included in Zeen, a monthly magazine created by DeKalb area teens. No registration required. For additional information, send an email to susang@dkpl.org or call (815) 756-9568, ext. 3400.

Jan. 8

Getting on Track in the New Year

6 p.m.

Sycamore Library, 103 E. State St., Sycamore

Free

Lisa Brandt, Hy-Vee dietitian, will discuss healthy food options to kick off a new year of eating better. She will distribute food samples. For more information, call (815) 895-2500, ext. 126.

Jan. 8 and Jan. 10

Teacher in the Library

5-6:30 p.m.

DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St., DeKalb

Free

Teachers will help District 428 third-eighth grade students with their homework. Remedial, non-homework help in reading and math also will be given. Register by contacting Betsy Zimmerman at teacherinthelibrary@dkpl.org. For more information, call the Youth Services Department at (815) 756-9568, ext. 3350.

Jan. 9

Beer and Yoga

6 p.m.

The House Café, 263 E Lincoln Hwy., DeKalb

$7

It’s like beer and pretzels, but you’re the pretzel” is how The House Café describes its beer and yoga sessions. For more information, call (815) 517-1788.

–DeKalb County Calendar of Events Jan. 3 – Jan. 9–