–DeKalb County Calendar of Events Nov. 1 – Nov. 7

Nov. 2

Day of the Dead Celebration

noon-3 p.m.

DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St., DeKalb

Free

Celebrate El Dia del Los Muertos/Day of the Dead by watching “Book of Life,” an animated movie celebrating Mexican culture; enjoying Pan de Muerto/traditional bread; and coloring sugar skulls. Pad de Muerto will be provided by local bakeries Pastelandia Bakery, 1101 Pleasant St., and Teresa’s Bakery, 817 W. Lincoln Hwy. Registration is not required for the program, which is designed for 6- to 12-year-old children. For more information, email susang@dkpl.org or call (815) 756-9568, Ext. 3400.

Magic Cooking

6:30 p.m.

DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St., DeKalb

Free

Nelson the rabbit and his friend Gavin Wilson will demonstrate what happens when you combine ingredients, heat, cooling and human muscle. This event is part of the A Healthy Mind, in a Healthy Body initiative from the DeKalb Public Library and the DeKalb Kiwanis Club. The program is intended for children and caregivers. No registration is required.

Email samanthah@dkpl.org or call (815) 756-9568, ext. 1701 for more information.

Nov. 3

DeKalb Area Creative Writers

2:30 p.m.

Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St., Sycamore

Free

DeKalb Area Creative Writers meet at the Sycamore Public Library every other Friday. Interested persons are invited to attend. No sign-up is required.

Sip, Shop and Socialize

5-10 p.m.

Downtown DeKalb

Free

Discover shopping, dining and entertainment during the Sip, Shop and Socialize Holiday Sneak Peek in Downtown DeKalb. For a list of participating businesses, visit downtowndekalb.org or facebook.com/downtowndekalb.

An Evening of Radio Shows

7:25-10 p.m.

Stage Coach Players Theatre, 126 S. 5th St., DeKalb

Free, Donations welcome

The Stage Coach Players will relive America’s former favorite evening pastime with An Evening of Radio Shows: “Our Miss Brooks” and “The Eddie Cantor Show.” The programs will be performed in traditional radio broadcast style with live actors and sound effects. Presented one night only. General seating.

Nov. 4

Preserving the Harvest: Canning Basics

2 p.m.

DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St., DeKalb

Free

Learn the fundamentals of canning in a hands-on demonstration with veteran gardener Anna Stange. Both water bath and pressure canning tips and techniques will be discussed. Organic seasonal produce will be prepared and canned and the produce will be available for tasting at the conclusion of the program. Vegan and gluten-free. No registration is required for this program is sponsored by the DeKalb Kiwanis Club as part of the Healthy Mind in a Healthy Body initiative. For more information, email samanthah@dkpl.org or call (815) 756-9568, ext. 1701.

Nov. 6

Adult Game Group

5:30 p.m.

Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St., Sycamore

Free

Adults are welcome to play a variety of family friendly board games. Attendees may choose from the board games provided or bring their own. This club is geared towards adults but families are welcomed. No registration required.

Making the Most of Social Security

6 p.m.

Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St., Sycamore

Free

This presentation will discuss the different filing options available to married couples, divorced individuals and widows. These alternate filing options can often provide monthly lifetime Social Security payments higher than the standard filing options that are typically selected. The attendees will be provided with a client workbook that they will be able to keep for future reference. No registration required. For more information, call (815) 895-2500, Ext. 126.

Nov. 7

Toddler Art

11 a.m.

Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St., Sycamore

Free

Hands-on arts and crafts are offered for children 12-24 months old. Youngsters will learn vocabulary, develop fine motor skills and learn to play with others. Make sure to wear clothes that can get a little messy. Sign-up is required. Register at sycamorelibrary.org or by calling (815) 895-2000.

