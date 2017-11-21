–DeKalb County Calendar of Events Nov. 23 – Nov. 29

Nov. 22-Feb. 23

Quilts and Human Rights Exhibition

10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Pick Museum of Anthropology, Cole Hall, DeKalb

Free

This powerful and thought provoking exhibition includes more than 40 quilts centered around themes of social justice honoring champions of human rights, documenting quilt making as a means of coping with oppression, and examining how quilts raise awareness of global social issues. The Pick Museum staff has expanded the exhibit by adding 15 quilts made between 2008 and today highlighting the last decade’s booming modern quilting movement.

Nov. 24

Free Movie: “Trolls”

11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Egyptian Theatre, 135 N. Second St., DeKalb

Free

The Egyptian Theatre will present two showings of “Trolls.” After the Bergens invade Troll Village, Poppy, the happiest Troll ever born, and the overly-cautious, curmudgeonly Branch set off on a journey to rescue her friends. Their mission is full of adventure and mishaps, as this mismatched duo try to tolerate each other long enough to get the job done.

Free Movie: “Smurfs: The Lost Village”

1 p.m.

DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St., DeKalb

Free

In the movie, a mysterious map sets Smurfette and her best friends Brainy, Clumsy and Hefty on an exciting race through the Forbidden Forest, filled with magical creatures, to find a mysterious lost village before the evil wizard Gargamel does. No registration is needed to attend.

Listen Local Friday

7 p.m.

Sandwich Opera House, 140 E. Railroad St., Sandwich

$5 general admission seating

Local artists will perform. To be added to the list of entertainers, call (815) 786-2555 or send an email to info@sandwichoperahouse.com.

Nov. 24-30

Decorated Mansion Tours

1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Tuesdays-Thursdays

1 p.m., 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. Fridays-Sundays

Ellwood House, 509 N. First St., DeKalb

$8 adults, $7 students, senior citizens and AAA members, $3 youth ages 6-17, free for Ellwood House members and children younger than 6

Visitors are invited to take a guided holiday tour to see the Ellwood House in all its 1879 splendor. Each tour is about 60 minutes long.

Nov. 27

Crafty Kids Jr.

4-5 p.m.

Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St., Sycamore

Free

This program for creative youngsters offers a unique, colorful, boredom-busting craft each month. Youngsters take home whatever they make. Suggested age range 6-12. Registration is required. Go to sycamorelibrary.org.

Mighty Makers: Awesome Animoto

4-5 p.m.

DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St., DeKalb

Free

This month, the library’s Mighty Makers club will make fun and easy video slideshows with Animoto. Animoto provides the music, themes and transitions and the Mighty Makers add the words, pictures and videos. This is a way to make a family video or remember a fun day with friends. Mighty Makers who want to use their own pictures and videos should bring them on a flash drive. Photos found online also can be used. The project is recommended for children ages 6 to 11. Space is limited to 20 participants. Registration will begin 15 minutes before the start of the program, and participants will be chosen on a first come, first serve basis.

Nov. 29

Teacher in the Library

5-6:30 p.m.

DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St., DeKalb

Free

Teachers will offer help with homework for District 428 students in grades 3-8. Remedial, non-homework help in the areas of reading and math will also be offered. Register by contacting Betsy Zimmerman at teacherinthelibrary@dkpl.org. For more information, call the Youth Services Department at (815) 756-9568, Ext. 3350.

–DeKalb County Calendar of Events Nov. 23 – Nov. 29–