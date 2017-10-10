–DeKalb County Calendar of Events Oct. 12 – 16

Oct. 12

North Central Cyclery Group Ride

5:30 p.m.

North Central Cyclery, 534 E. Lincoln Hwy., DeKalb

Free

The group meets at the North Central Cyclery and rides roughly 35 miles southwest of DeKalb.

Oct. 12

The Green Lens Environmental Film Series Finale

7 p.m.

Egyptian Theatre, 135 N. Second St., DeKalb

Free

The series of documentary films about environmental issues closes with “Merchants of Doubt,” made in 2014. Director Robert Kenner looked at pundits-for-hire who present themselves as scientific authorities as they speak about topics such as toxic chemicals, pharmaceuticals and climate change.

Oct. 13

8 Countries in 1 Day

3-7 p.m.

Oct. 13-15

Pumpkin Train Rides 5-9 p.m. Oct 13; 2-9 p.m. Oct. 14; 2-8 p.m. Oct. 15

Haunted Train Station, one mile west of IL RT 23

on US 30 in downtown Waterman

$9

After your walk through the all new Haunted Train Station with spooks, ghosts, and scares of all types, you will board The Pumpkin Train. You will ride past tombstones and ghosts into a tunnel of fog, and out to the pumpkin patch to pick out a free pumpkin.

Oct. 14

Sycamore History Museum Fall Festival

1-3 p.m.

Sycamore History Museum, 1730 N. Main St., Sycamore

Free

Make old-fashion apple cider, which has been a big hit at past Fall Festivals. This event is free. The museum also will be open for tours; regular admission fees apply.

Oct. 14

Cauliflower Fermentation Workshop

1-3 p.m.

Blumen Gardens, 403 Edward St., Sycamore

$35

Mary’s Wholesome Living is returning to Blumen Gardens for a fermentation class. Mary Krystinak will instruct the class in making spiced fermented cauliflower. Participants will decide what spices to use and how much to add to suit taste. Participants will go home with their own jar of cauliflower all set to ferment. Register by calling (815) 895-3737 or on eventbrite.com.

Oct. 16

Monday Movie

1 p.m.

Sycamore Library, 103 E. State St., Sycamore

Free

“The Ghost and Mr. Chicken” stars Don Knotts as Luther Heggs, who aspires to be a reporter for his small-town newspaper. He gets his big break when the editor asks him to spend the night at the Simmons mansion that, 20 years before, was the site of a now famous murder-suicide. The family heir, Nick Simmons, has returned to town, vowing to tear the mansion down. The film is rated PG.

–DeKalb County Calendar of Events Oct. 12 – 16–