–DeKalb County Calendar of Events Oct. 26 – 31

Oct. 26

Spooktacular: Downtown DeKalb Trick-or-treat

4:30-6:30 p.m.

“Casper”

6:30 p.m.

Downtown DeKalb

Free

Dress up the children in their best Halloween costumes and bring them to trick-or-treat at more than 30 downtown businesses. Afterward, attend a screening of “Casper” at the Egyptian Theatre, 135 N. 2nd St., DeKalb. For more information, visit downtowndekalb.org or call (815) 756-6306.

Oct. 26

Bingo

7-9:30 p.m.

DeKalb Elks Lodge, 209 S. Annie Glidden Road, DeKalb

Free

The public is invited to join the Elks in playing bingo. Food will be available for purchase between 5-6:45 p.m. For more information, call (815) 756-6912.

Oct. 26

Cosplay Workshop

7-8 p.m.

DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St., DeKalb

Free

The library is holding a workshop for those who are Interested in cosplay but are not sure where to start. A representative from Parties with Character will explain character creation and provide cosplay tips for beginners and amateur players. During the workshop, participants will learn how you to use the library’s 3D printers, vinyl cutter and laser cutter to help achieve a perfect cosplay. This program is appropriate for teens and adults. No registration is required. For additional information, send an email to joshuam@dkpl.org or call (815) 756-9568, ext. 2115.

Oct. 26-28

The new Mel Brooks musical, “Young Frankenstein”

7:30 p.m.; also 2 p.m. matinee Oct. 28

Stage Coach, Players 126 S. 5th St., DeKalb

$18-$20

Grandson of the infamous Victor Frankenstein, Frederick Frankenstein (pronounced “Fronk-en-steen”) inherits his family’s estate in Transylvania. With the help of a hunchbacked sidekick, Igor (pronounced “Eye-gore”), and a leggy lab assistant, Inga (pronounced normally), Frederick finds himself in the mad scientist shoes of his ancestors. For more information and to purchase tickets, call (815) 758-1940 or go to stagecoachers.com.

Oct. 28

Elphaba Visits the Library

10-11 a.m.

DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St., DeKalb

Free

Elphaba, the “Wicked” Witch of the West, isn’t really wicked at all. She will read a story, then visit with each child and pose for pictures. While children wait, they may color or make Halloween-themed crafts. This program is not scary and is appropriate for all ages. No registration is required. For additional information, send an email to theresaw@dkpl.org or call (815) 756-9568, ext. 3350.

Oct. 29

Pet vaccine clinic

noon-3 p.m.

Lake Holiday Lodge, 283 Easy St., Somonauk

Various prices

Spay Illinois will host a low-cost pet vaccine clinic by appointment only. Call (630) 961-8000 to reserve a spot. Packages of core vaccinations will be offered for cats and dogs. The 1-Year Dog Well Pack includes vaccinations against rabies, bordetella, canine distemper and a heartworm test for $69. The 1-Year Cat Well Pack is available for $30. ​Pet microchips and heartworm tests will be administered. Discounts for pet owners receiving LINK or SSDI benefits will be provided.

Oct. 31

Creepy, Crawly Halloween Party

4-5 p.m.

Midwest Museum of Natural History, 425 W. State St. (Route 64), Sycamore

Free with museum admission

Get ready for shadows, silhouettes and creaky floors during the museum’s Blackout Flashlight Tour. The gallery lights will be turned off, and participants will have to provide their own flashlights (or cellphone flashlights) to explore the main gallery for a spooky good time.

Oct. 31

“Coraline” and a Spooky Activity

4:30-6:30 p.m.

DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St., DeKalb

Free

The library will offer a slightly creepy movie and equally creepy activity for teens in grades 6-12. In the movie, “Coraline,” an adventurous girl (Dakota Fanning) finds another world that is a strangely idealized version of her frustrating home, but it has sinister secrets. Popcorn will be served. No registration is required, but come early to get a seat. For more information, send an email to susang@dkpl.org or call (815) 756-9568, Ext. 3400.

–DeKalb County Calendar of Events Oct. 26 – 31–