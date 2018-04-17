–DeKalb County Calendar of Events April 18 – April 25

April 19

Social Security Lunch and Learn

11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

DeKalb County Community Foundation, 475 DeKalb Ave., Sycamore

Free

People relying on Social Security to be a meaningful source of income in retirement are invited to learn how the program works, how benefits are determined and what to expect in the future. In this seminar hosted by The Bowker Jones Group, Baird Senior Financial Planner Brian Ellenbecker will discuss Social Security benefits and how they might fit into a retirement planning strategy. Registration is requested and a light lunch will be served. Contact vday@rwbaird.com or call 815-636-5221.

Gaming Club

4:30 p.m.

Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St., Sycamore

Free

Join the Gaming Goat at the library to try out new and retro games. There will be tournaments and a chance to win prizes. No registration is required. This program is for teens and tweens in grades 6-12.

DCST Stroke Clinic

6-8 p.m.

Kishwaukee Family YMCA, 2500 Bethany Road, Sycamore

$37 for YMCA members, $60 for non-members

The Kishwakee Family YMCA’s DeKalb County Swim Team is recruiting new swimmers. The 2018 Summer season kicks off with Stroke Clinic and Rookie Week which offer families the opportunity to test the swim team environment and receive placement evaluations. Learn more at dcst.org

April 20

Public Ghost Investigation

8-11:30 p.m.

Sandwich Opera House, 140 E. Railroad St., Sandwich

$35

Midwest Ghost Society members will be on hand with equipment and knowledge to help guide investigation of the opera house. After a brief introduction, participants will split into groups and explore the opera house. Must be 18 years of age or older to attend. Youngsters 13 and older will be permitted with a parent. Both must purchase a ticket. Get tickets at sandwichoperahouse.org.

April 21

STEM Divas: Gardening

9 a.m.-1 p.m.

NIU STEM Classroom, Swen Parson 146, DeKalb

$39

Just in time for Earth Day, this STEM Divas class is for ages 7 and up. Participants will make their own planter boxes and learn all about how plants help keep the earth healthy. Students will also get to plant their own flower seeds to take home and grow. Questions? Call 815-753-0533 or send an email to STEMOutreach@niu.edu

Beatles Nite 8 at University Suite

7 p.m.

University Suite in the NIU Holmes Student Center, 340 Carroll Ave., DeKalb

Free

Area performance group Wooden Box Theater will present a night that will display local theatrical performers, belly dance, poetry and live music with its production of “Chasing that Moon: Beatles Nite 8,” the group’s eighth annual Beatles-themed event. The show will feature live music by Robyn Byrd of the bands Radiator and Unhalfbanding, Bill Leighly, Joel LaVaughn, Matt Carlson of Section Gang, and ForeverStardust (featuring event co-writer Zephirine Moon Garden and Bear Wolf). Area rap performer Visionary J will debut with the group for a set of original music. Special guest supporting acts will perform throughout the night.

April 22

Night of Gershwin

3 p.m.

Sandwich Opera House, 140 E. Railroad St., Sandwich

$18-$20, $10 for children up to age 14

American pianist Thomas Pandolfi will perform the work of George Gershwin. The show is designed for all ages and to introduce children to the ability music has to transform. Get tickets at sandwichoperahouse.org.

April 24

Family Wellness Program

6:30 p.m.

Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St, Sycamore

Free

Tired of being tired? Sick of being sick? Overweight? Out of shape? Overwhelmed with where to begin to improve your health? “Live Right for Your Species Type” presentation may have answers for you to these questions. No registration is required.

April 25

Books and Barks

6 p.m.

Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St., Sycamore

Free

Man’s best friend is the best listener. Read some of your favorite stories to a cuddly creature. Sign-up for a 10-minute reading slot by calling 815-895-2500, ext. 131.

–DeKalb County Calendar of Events April 18 – April 25–