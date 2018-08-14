–DeKalb County Calendar of Events Aug. 15 – Aug. 22

Aug. 15

Music in the Park

5-7 p.m.

Veteran’s Park, 143 E. Railroad St., Sandwich

Free

School of Rock, from Plainfield and Geneva, will perform. This “show team” is full of talented youngsters.

Music at the Mansion

7-8:30 p.m.

Ellwood Mansion, 509 N. First St., DeKalb

Free

Big band is the sound for this concert. Jazz in Progress will perform on the front porch of the mansion. Seating will be available on the lawn, and guests are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or blanket. Beer, wine, water, and soda will be available for purchase.

Aug. 16

DeKalb Farmers Market

10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Van Buer Plaza, north Second and Locust streets, DeKalb

Free

The DeKalb Farmers Market features more than 30 vendors who sell locally-grown produce, wine, baked goods, flowers and artisan crafts. The DeKalb Brass Quintet will perform from 12-1:30 p.m. at this week’s market. Debit, credit and LINK cards are accepted. For more information, call (815) 756-6306.

Aug. 17

Movies in the Park

8 p.m.

Knights Park, 1001 N. Latham, Sandwich

Free

“Black Panther,” one of this year’s hottest films, will be shown. In the movie, T’Challa, heir to the hidden but advanced kingdom of Wakanda, must step forward to lead his people into a new future and must confront a challenger from his country’s past. Movie-goers are invited to arrive early and enjoy some outdoor activities before the movie starts.

Aug. 18

Authors Fair

10 a.m.-2 p.m.

DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St., DeKalb

Free

Learn about the recent publications of area authors from the writers themselves. The library’s main lobby will be filled with local authors showcasing their works and answering questions throughout the day. Eight authors will provide a brief presentation in the Yusunas Meeting Room during the event. Authors will read excerpts from their books and answer questions.

Cruisin’ to Genoa Car Show

10 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Downtown Genoa

Free

Enthusiasts can register to enter their cars, motorcycles and trucks, and have a chance to win 30 trophies in this fifth annual show. Tractors are welcome. The public is invited to see the vehicles.

Aug. 20

Sound Studio Orientation

7 p.m.

DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St., DeKalb

Free

Interested in using the library’s new sound studio? Then attend this orientation class. An instructor will cover available equipment, usage policies and behavior guidelines as well give as a basic primer on equipment function. Participants must be a DeKalb Public Library cardholder 16 years old or older to use the sound studio, and attendance of an orientation class is needed to get access to the sound studio. Class size is limited, sign up begins 15 minutes before class starts in the Nancy D. Castle Collaboration Studio. For more information, send an email to joshuam@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 2115.

Aug. 21

Sycamore Farmers Market

3-7 p.m.

On the corner of Sacramento and State streets in downtown Sycamore

Free

Locally grown, freshly picked produce will be for sale. The market also has specialty goods like freshly baked breads and confections, organic herbs, beautiful fresh-cut and potted flowers, annual and perennial flowers, olive oils, fresh homemade sauces, local honey and jams. Handcrafted products from area artists will be sold. The public can enjoy live music while shopping.

DeKalb Municipal Band Concert

8 p.m.

Dee Palmer Band Shell, Hopkins Park, 1403 Sycamore Road, DeKalb

Free

The DeKalb Municipal Band closes its 2018 summer season with this performance. Vocalist Deanna Frances-Tausch will join the band for this concert. Seating is available, but concert-goers may bring blankets and chairs.

Aug. 22

Music in the Park

5-7 p.m.

Veteran’s Park, 143 E. Railroad St., Sandwich

Free

Musician Brian Beer will perform a combination of jazz, rock, pop, classical and new age.

