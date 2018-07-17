–DeKalb County Calendar of Events July 18 – July 25

July 19

DeKalb Farmers Market

10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Van Buer Plaza, north Second and Locust streets, DeKalb

Free

The DeKalb Farmers Market features more than 30 vendors who sell locally-grown produce, wine, baked goods, flowers and artisan crafts. Debit, credit and LINK cards are accepted. For more information, call 815-756-6306 or visit http://www.dekalb.org/farmersmarket.html

Sycamore Summer Concert Series

7-8 p.m.

Good Tymes Shelter, Sports Complex, 435 Airport Road, Sycamore

Free

A musical group, Soda, will serve up a show of classic rock, ‘80s, new wave, reggae, alternative and more. Three lead singers, each with distinctive styles, work to bring authenticity to favorite songs.

July 20

Movie in the Park

6 p.m.

Knights Park, 1001 N. Latham, Sandwich

Free

“Coco” is the story about a 12-year-old boy named Miguel who is accidentally transported to the Land of the Dead, where he seeks the help of his deceased musician great-great-grandfather to return him to his family among the living. The movie will be shown as part of a summer film series that rotates among Sycamore, DeKalb and Sandwich park districts. Movie-goers are invited to bring lawn chairs, blankets, Frisbee or other park-friendly toys. Boy Scout Troop 45 will sell hot dogs, snacks and popcorn.

July 21

Waterman Lions Summerfest

7 a.m. to after dusk

Waterman Lions Park, 420 S. Birch St., Waterman

Free

The Waterman Lions Tractor Show and Summerfest is the premier community event for the Waterman area. The day features food, music, vendors, tractors (display and a tractor pull), bags tournament, beer garden and a children’s pedal pull. Festivities end with a fireworks show. This year’s show will feature information about Illinois soybeans and soybean products, farm equipment, interesting artifacts and booths sponsored by businesses from the Waterman/Shabbona area. WGN radio farm broadcaster Max Armstrong, Waterman Lion president Shawn Blobaum and DeKalb County Farm Bureau president Mark Tuttle will return to the Parade of Power reviewing stand.

Movies on Main Street

7 p.m.

Genoa Municipal parking lot, corner of Rt. 72 and Genoa Street, Genoa

Free

Movies on Main Street are family friendly. The next film, “Coco,” is about about a 12-year-old boy named Miguel who is accidentally transported to the Land of the Dead, where he seeks the help of his deceased musician great-great-grandfather to return him to his family among the living. The movie will start at about 8:30 p.m., but beginning at 7 p.m., guests can enjoy popcorn and games. Movie-goers should bring chairs or blankets. For more information, go to genoaareachamber.com.

July 24

Paint and Pour

6:30-8:30 p.m.

The Terrace Room at Hopkins Park, 1403 Sycamore Road, DeKalb

$60

Paint your masterpiece while enjoying some wine at this DeKalb Park District event. The painting subjects are a flower bouquet in a Mason jar and a beach scene. Registration includes two wine tickets, paint, supplies and guided step-by-step instructions. Use of aprons and wine are also included. You may bring in snacks. Additional wine may be purchased. People 21 and older are invited. No painting experience is necessary. Register at dekalbparkdistrict.com.

DeKalb Municipal Band Concert

8 p.m.

Dee Palmer Band Shell, Hopkins Park, 1403 Sycamore Road, DeKalb

Free

Soprano Terri Crain-Goodman, a frequent vocalist with the DeKalb Municipal Band, will return for another performance. Bench seating is available, and concert-goers may lawn chairs and blankets.

July 25

Music in the Park

5 p.m.

Veteran’s Park, 143 E. Railroad St., Sandwich

Free

Enjoy Summer Sing Along with Mr. A at this week’s concert. Chad Anderson will lead Sandwich School District 430 students in the sing-along. Everyone is encouraged to wear Sandwich Pride colors.

Music at the Mansion

7 p.m.

Ellwood Mansion, 509 N. First St., DeKalb

Free

The Chicago Rat-Pack Tribute Band will perform a 90-minute concert on the front porch of the Ellwood Mansion. Seating will be available on the front lawn, and guests are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or blanket. Beer, wine, water and soda will be available for purchase.

