–DeKalb County Calendar of Events July 25 – Aug. 1

July 25

Music at the Mansion

7 p.m.

Ellwood Mansion, 509 N. First St., DeKalb

Free

The Chicago Rat-Pack Tribute Band will perform a 90-minute concert on the front porch of the Ellwood Mansion. Seating will be available on the front lawn, and guests are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or blanket. Beer, wine, water and soda will be available for purchase.

July 26

DeKalb Farmers Market

10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Van Buer Plaza, north Second and Locust streets, DeKalb

Free

The DeKalb Farmers Market features more than 30 vendors who sell locally-grown produce, wine, baked goods, flowers and artisan crafts. Debit, credit and LINK cards are accepted. For more information, call 815-756-6306 or visit dekalb.org/chamber/farmers’_market.aspx or facebook.com/dekalbfarmersmarket.

Sycamore Summer Concert Series Finale

7-8 p.m.

Good Tymes Shelter, Sports Complex, 435 Airport Road, Sycamore

Free

Back Country Roads, a six-piece band, will perform favorite top 40 Country hits and some older selections in the final concert of the summer series.

July 27

Kishwaukee Fest Parade

7-8:30 p.m.

Downtown DeKalb, starting at 7th Street near Founders School

Free

Kish Fest Parade of Parades will feature live bands, floats, pageant queens, youth groups and more. New units include antique fire trucks, a circus wagon with a working music calliope, local dance troops, service clubs and more. Music will be provided by drums corps, marching bands, a steel drum band, rock bands and country bands on flatbed trucks. The parade will start on 7th street, proceed to Lincolns Highway and end on Second Street. Many of the music groups will park in the downtown area after the parade for an old-fashion street dance. Visit kishwaukeefest.com for more information.

July 28

Cardboard Boat Regatta

2 p.m.

Hopkins Pool, 1403 Sycamore Road, DeKalb

Price per boat is $10 residents, $15 non-residents

Construct your boat from cardboard and duct tape and compete against others. Before the race starts, boats will be judged and awards will be given for Innovative Construction, Team Spirit, Original Design and Most Humorous. A Titanic Award will be given for the most spectacular sinking. The event is for youngsters 8 and older. Register at dekalbparkdistrict.com.

Cruise Night

3-11 p.m.

Free

The ‘50s will make a comeback at Cruise Night, the kickoff activity for the annual Turning Back Time Weekend. Even those too young to remember the 1950s can experience the nostalgic era. For more information about the Turning Back Time Weekend, visit discoversycamore.com. And for more information about the Fizz Ehrler Memorial Car Show, visit turningbacktimecarshow.com.

July 29

Acoustic Music in the Beer Garden

4-7 p.m.

Fatty’s Pub and Grille, 1312 W. Lincoln Hwy., DeKalb

Free

Fatty’s Pub and Grille presents acoustic music entertainers in its beer garden on Sundays this summer. Drift Away is the next band to perform.

July 31

Interactive Harry Potter Movie Experience

2:30-5 p.m.

DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St., DeKalb

Free

In honor of author J.K. Rowling’s birthday, the library will show “Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban” as an interactive movie experience. Scripts, props and snacks will be provided so that the audience can play along with the movie. Costumes and fandom welcome. To participate, sign up upon arrival, and plan to stay for the entire program. This program is intended for youth, ages 11-17, and is limited to the first 20 to arrive.

Sycamore Farmers Market

3-7 p.m.

On the corner of Sacramento and State streets in downtown Sycamore

Free

Locally grown, freshly picked produce will be for sale. The market also has specialty goods like freshly baked breads and confections, organic herbs, beautiful fresh-cut and potted flowers, annual and perennial flowers, olive oils, fresh home-made sauces, local honey and jams. Handcrafted products from area artists will be sold. The public can enjoy live music while shopping.

DeKalb Municipal Band Concert

8 p.m.

Dee Palmer Band Shell, Hopkins Park, 1403 Sycamore Road, DeKalb

Free

A special children’s concert will feature lyric soprano Christine Monteiro. She also is

member of the trumpet section of the DeKalb Municipal Band and a children’s community theater director.

Aug. 1

Music in the Park Concert

5 p.m.

Veteran’s Park, 143 E. Railroad St., Sandwich

Free

Evil John and the Dust Devils will perform. Concert-goers are encouraged to bring blankets and sit in the park and enjoy the concert.

–DeKalb County Calendar of Events July 25 – Aug. 1–