–DeKalb County Calendar of Events March 21 – March 25

March 21-25

“The Rainmaker”

7:30 p.m. March 21-24

2 p.m. March 24 and 25

Diversions Lounge, Holmes Student Center, 340 Carroll Ave., DeKalb

$7

“The Rainmaker,” which was written by Richard Nash and premiered in 1954, centers on a drought-ridden cattle ranch in Depression-era America. Here we meet Lizzie Curry, who is on the verge of becoming a spinster. Lizzie keeps house for her widowed father and two adult brothers, all of whom are more concerned with finding her a husband than they are of the impending doom of the drought. When an all-too-charming Bill Starbuck shows up on their doorstep with the promise of bringing rain for a ridiculous sum, the lives of the Currys are abruptly changed forever. Will Starbuck bring the rain, or is he just the conman Lizzie suspects him to be? Get tickets at the box office by calling 815-753-1600, or online at sotdboxoffice@niu.edu

March 22

Résumé Review

1-4:45 p.m.

DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St., DeKalb

Free

Register for a 45-minute résumé review with the DeKalb Public Library’s Head of Adult Services Britta Krabill. She has been trained in résumé preparation by the Illinois WorkNet Center, and will help job seekers decide the most effective content and structure for a résumé, as well as assist with spelling and grammar. Appointments are available at 1 p.m., 2 p.m., 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. Bring at least one printed copy of your résumé. To reserve your spot, send an email to brittak@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 2100.

Cat Yoga

6-7 p.m.

DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St., DeKalb

Free

While you get your cat pose on, Tails Humane Society will bring the cats to you. Be prepared for a fuzzy out-of-body experience, maybe burn some catnip and have a good time, because this is an all-levels class for the body, mind and feline. For additional information, send an email to cowzroc@gmail.com.

Movie and Discussion: “Symphony of the Soil”

6:30-8:30 p.m.

DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St., DeKalb

Free

Drawing from ancient knowledge and cutting-edge science, “Symphony of the Soil” is an artistic exploration of the miraculous substance, soil. The film examines the human relationship with soil, the use and misuse of soil in agriculture, deforestation and development, and the latest scientific research on soil’s key role in ameliorating the most challenging environmental issues of the time. The movie was filmed on four continents, and features scientists and working farmers and ranchers. After the film, the audience can discuss the topic with a representative from the DeKalb County Community Gardens.

Reception for Annual Juried Blick Art Materials Ars Nova Exhibition

5-6:30 p.m.

Jack Arends Hall NIU Art Building, Jack Olson Gallery, 330 Gilbert Drive, DeKalb

Free

Reception, juror’s talk and award presentation for the annual juried exhibition featuring work by current NIU School of Art and Design students, sponsored by Blick Art Materials. Exhibit opens at 10 a.m. March 22, and will run through April 12.

March 24

Egg Hunt

11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

Maple Park Public Library, 302 Willow St., Maple Park

Free

Join the fun at the 11th annual Easter Egg Hunt. Times are 12 p.m. for children up to 3 years old, 12:05 p.m. for ages 4-6, and 12:10 p.m. for ages 7 and up. The Easter Bunny will be available for pictures from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Registration is not required. The event is free, but the library will accept donations to cover expenses.

March 25

NIU’s Brass Faculty

7 p.m.

Recital Hall, Northern Illinois University Music Building, 555 Lucinda Ave., DeKalb

Free

The NIU Brass Faculty Recital will feature Kelly Langenberg, horn; Mark Ponzo, trumpet; Jeremy Moeller, trombone; Scott Tegge, tuba and JeongSoo Kim, piano. For more information, send an email to tzemzemi@niu.edu or call 815-753-1551.

