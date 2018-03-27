–DeKalb County Calendar of Events March 28 – 31

March 28-29

“Peter Rabbit”

11:30 a.m.

Sycamore Theatre, 420 W. State St., Sycamore

$2 donation

The Sycamore Theatre will show “Peter Rabbit,” a 2018 comedy film starring the mischievous and adventurous hero who has captivated generations of readers. Donations will go to the Barn on Baseline Animal Shelter.

March 28-31

Spring Fling

Regular business hours

Downtown Sycamore

Free

Eleven businesses will participate in the Spring Fling, with special in-store events and prices. Shoppers can sign up daily at all participating businesses to be entered for a chance to win the Golden Egg door prize. The Golden Egg contains gifts from each of the 11 businesses. No purchase necessary to win the Golden Egg. Limit one entry per person per day per business, 18 or older.

March 29

DeKalb/Sycamore Community Expo

4-7 p.m.

DeKalb High School Field House. 501 W. Dresser Road, DeKalb

Free

The Community Expo is sponsored by the DeKalb ad Sycamore chambers of commerce. The public is invited to learn about what the communities and businesses have to offer. For more information, contact the DeKalb Chamber of Commerce at 815-756-6306.

March 30

“The Emoji Movie”

10 a.m. and 1 p.m.

DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St., DeKalb

Free

Hidden within every smartphone’s messaging app is Textopolis, a bustling city where all the emojis live, hoping to be selected by the phone’s user. In this world, each emoji has only one facial expression–except for Gene, who was born without a filter and is bursting with multiple expressions. Determined to become “normal” like the other emojis, Gene enlists the help of his best friend Hi-5 and the notorious code breaker emoji, Jailbreak. Together, they embark on an epic “app-venture” to find the code that will “fix” Gene. But then danger comes, and the fate of all emojis depends on these three unlikely friends.

Free Hearing Tests

10 a.m.-noon

DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St., DeKalb

Free

Doctor of audiology students and faculty at Northern Illinois University are conducting a research study to examine and compare the hearing status of children in the United States and in several countries in Asia and South America. Their hearing tests will be given to children, from newborn to 18 years of age. All tests are non-invasive and follow standard hearing procedures offered in hearing clinics around the world. Participation in the research study is voluntary. For more information, go to chhs.niu.edu/about/staff/chung.shtml or contact Dr. King Chung at kchung@niu.edu.

“The Rocky Horror Picture Show” with Live Shadow Cast

8 p.m.

The Egyptian Theatre, 135 N. Second St., DeKalb

$10

“The Rocky Horror Picture Show” is an outrageous assemblage of the most stereotyped science fiction movies, Marvel comics, Frankie Avalon/Annette Funicello outings and rock ‘n’ roll of every vintage. Running through the story is the sexual confusion of two middle-American, Ike-Age teens confronted by the complications of the decadent morality of the 1970s, represented in the person of the mad “doctor” Frank N Furter. The event will feature the live shadow cast of Irrational Masters. For more information, visit egyptiantheatre.org.

March 31

Easter Bunny Train

Noon-5 p.m.

Lions Community Park, 435 S. Birch St., Waterman

Free

Hop on for a train ride with the Easter Bunny. The Bunny will distribute eggs.

Breakfast with the Bunny and Easter Egg Hunt

9 a.m.-noon

Hopkins Park, 1403 Sycamore Road, DeKalb

$7 or breakfast; donation for egg hunt

Breakfast service will begin at 9 a.m. The menu will include eggs, pancakes, sausage and more. The Bunny will visit at 10 a.m. Space is limited, and guests must register at dekalbparkdistrict.com. The egg hunt, which is for children between 2 and 10 years of age, will begin at 10:45 a.m. Participants are requested to donate items that can be used at Safe Passage domestic violence shelter.

