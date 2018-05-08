–DeKalb County Calendar of Events May 9 – May 13

May 10

Gaming Club

4:30 p.m.

Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St., Sycamore

Free

Join the Gaming Goat at the library to try out different new and retro games each week. There will be tournaments and a chance to win prizes. No registration required. This program is for teens and tweens in grades 6-12.

May 11-12

Annual Flower Sale

10 a.m.-6 p.m. May 11

8:30 a.m.-2 p.m. May 12

First Congregational United Church of Christ, 615 N. First St., DeKalb

Free

First Congregational United Church of Christ in DeKalb will hold its annual Mother’s Day Weekend Flower and Plant Sale. Come early for a good selection of of locally grown perennials, top quality annuals, beautiful hanging baskets and an assortment of vegetables. All proceeds will benefit local social service agencies.

May 11-12

High School Plant Sale

3-6 p.m. May 11

8 a.m.-noon May 12

DeKalb High School, 501 W. Dresser Road, DeKalb

Free

Annuals, perennials, vegetables, herbs and planters, all grown by DeKalb High School students will be for sale. Proceeds will support the school’s agriculture program.

May 12

Mother’s Day Flower Walks

9:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

Russell Woods Forest Preserve, 1 mile west of Genoa on IL 72

Free

University of Illinois Extension will be offering guided wildflower walks. Two local botany enthusiasts will be available to guide people onto the trails to see and talk about what is blooming. The guided walks start at 9:30 a.m., and will begin on the half-hour through the morning. The last two walks will be held at noon and 1 p.m. Trails are accessible for all abilities. Walkers should meet at Natural Resource Education Center in the forest preserve. Questions? Call (815) 784-2000.

May 16

Sycamore Music Boosters Portillo’s Fundraiser

5-8 p.m.

Portillo’s, 1780 DeKalb Ave., Sycamore

Price of food

Stop in at Portillo’s and enjoy hot dogs, burgers, salads and shakes while supporting Sycamore Music Boosters. A percentage of sales will go to the Sycamore Music Boosters. Diners must show a Portillo’s flyer for proceeds to be applied. Flyers can be found at sycamoremusicboosters.com and the Music Boosters’ Facebook page. (Show it on your smartphone when ordering.) The Sycamore Music Boosters support students in grades K-12 in various music programs offered within the district.

May 12

Apple Blossom Festival

11 a.m.-4 p.m. and 6-9 p.m.

Jonamac Orchard, 19412 Shabbona Road, Malta

$5 and $45

Celebrate spring and the orchard’s blooming apple trees. From 11 a.m.-4 p.m., hayrides will be offered through the orchard with a short tour; family photos will be taken by Cindy Diaz Photography; a petting zoo with be open and Hick’s BBQ Food Truck will sell food. The orchard’s Cider House will be open and fresh apple cider doughnuts and other bakery goods, cider slushies, wine and hard cider tastings/glasses/bottles will be available to purchase. From 6-9 p.m., a Cider House Craft Night will enable customers to create a mixed media piece of art on a canvas featuring an apple tree in bloom. Tickets are $45. Includes a glass of wine, appetizers, and supplies. This event is for ages 21 and older only, and you must have a ticket to attend.

May 13

Sandwich Antique Show

8 a.m.-4 p.m.

Sandwich Fair Grounds, 1401 Suydam Road, Sandwich

$6, free for children up to 12 years old

Opening in May and held on the second Sunday of every month through mid-October, the fair invites the casual visitor and the sophisticated collector. Antiques, collectibles, repurposed items and other treasures are for sale. For more information, go to sundayatsandwichantiques.com.

The Lettermen

3 p.m.

Timber Creek Redberri Convention Center, 3300 Drew St., Sandwich

$40 and $50

The Lettermen, Tony Butala, Donovan Tea and Bobby Poynton, started performing in 1959 and have continually recorded, averaging at least one album a year. The trio’s trademark is close-harmony pop songs with light arrangements. Purchase tickets at dekalbcountytickets.ticketforce.com. Timber Creek is offering several packages for this event including weekend room specials and a Mother’s Day brunch. Call Timber Creek for additional price information at (630) 273-6000.

