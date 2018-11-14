–DeKalb County Calendar of Events Nov. 14 – Nov. 18

Nov. 15

125th Turkey Dinner & Bazaar

3-7 p.m. bazaar

4:30-7 p.m. dine-in meal served

4-6 p.m. carry out

Shabbona United Church of Christ, 104 E. Navaho Ave., Shabbona

$12 adults, $6 children under 10, $12 carry-out

Buffet-style dining will feature roast turkey, homemade stuffing, mashed potatoes and gravy, candied carrots, cranberry sauce, rolls and dessert.

Nov. 16

All You Can Eat Fish & Chicken Fry

4:30-7:30 p.m.

American Legion, 203 Main St., Maple Park

$13 adults, $11 for senior citizens 62 and older, $9 children 12 and younger, $13 carry out

The All You Can Eat menu includes fish, chicken fry, fried cod, cat fish, shrimp, smelt, baked tilapia, chicken, chicken tenders, steak fries, curly fries, baked beans, cole slaw, applesauce, bread, rolls and coffee. Fresh pies and dessert are available from the bake sale. Drinks are sold at the bar for an extra charge. All proceeds support the troops and community. For information, call 630-303-2871.

Moonlight Magic

6-8 p.m.

Downtown Sycamore

Free

The official kickoff of the holiday season in downtown Sycamore will begin when storefront windows “come alive” as local arts, theater and dance groups perform. Arts and entertainment groups from all over the county will participate. Stores will be open late offering special seasonal sales.

Nov. 16-18

Jingle the Bells Holiday Open House

9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Downtown Sycamore

Free

The Merchants of Downtown Sycamore invite the public to its annual Jingle the Bells Holiday Open House. More than 18 businesses will offer specials, treats, activities and events to welcome in the holidays. The Sycamore State Theater will show the movie, “Holiday Inn,” starring Bing Crosby and Fred Astaire at 11 a.m. Nov. 17 and Nov. 18. Admission is free. Check the Jingle the Bells Holiday Open House’s Facebook page for information about more participating businesses as they are added.

Nov. 17

12th Annual Gobbler Gallop 5K

7:30 a.m. registration, 9 a.m. race time

Indian Creek Middle School, 335 E. Garfield St., Waterman

$25 registration fee, $30 day of the race

Register online at gobblergallop5k.com to participate in this annual run. Proceeds will benefit Waterman Lions Club programs and projects.

Holiday Arts & Crafts Market

9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Old Train Depot, 475 Dekalb Ave., Sycamore

Free

Local artisans have created one-of-a-kind finds that will be the highlight of this holiday fair. Some of the items that will be available for purchase, are handcrafted jewelry and soaps, pottery, wood work, digital photography, bottle art, glass painting, purses, fine art pieces, note cards and holiday ornaments. Refreshments will also be served. More information is available at kval-nfp.org.

Open Door Benefit Concert

4 p.m.

Sandwich Opera House, 140 E. Railroad St., Sandwich

$20, $16 for senior citizens and seniors

The Glen Ellyn-Wheaton Chorale will perform “Wintersong,” a holiday concert to raise money for the Open Door Rehabilitation Center, which has been providing vocational, residential, day and community support services to adults with developmental disabilities for more than 53 years. For tickets, call 815-786-2555 or go to sandwichoperahouse.org.

Nov. 15-18

NIU Fall Dance Concert

7:30 p.m. Nov. 15-17

2 p.m. Nov. 17 and Nov. 18

O’Connell Theatre in the Stevens Building,1525 W. Lincoln Hwy., DeKalb

$4-17

The NIU dancers will reprise “ENUF,” the original dance created by professor Paula Frasz, that the group performed at the Kennedy Center in Washington D.C. this past summer. Born to protest the barrage of brutality against minorities, “ENUF” addresses the history of oppression, suppression and violence against minority groups. In addition, this dance concert will be a celebration of the many facets of dance expression including modern, classical, and contemporary ballet and jazz.

