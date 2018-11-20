–DeKalb County Calendar of Events Nov. 21 – Nov. 28

Nov. 23

Free movie, “Sing”

11 a.m. and 2 p.m. showings

Egyptian Theatre, 132 N. 2nd St., DeKalb

Free

“Sing” is set in a city of humanoid animals. There, a hustling theater impresario’s attempt to save his theater with a singing competition becomes grander than he anticipates even as its finalists’ find that their lives will never be the same.

Free movie, “Hotel Transylvania”

1 p.m.

DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St., DeKalb

Free

A monster family embarks on a vacation adventure so Drac can finally take a break from handling everyone else’s vacations at the hotel. It’s smooth sailing for Drac’s Pack as the monsters indulge in all of the fun their vacation cruise has to offer, from monster volleyball to exotic excursions and catching up on their moon tans. But they hit rocky waters when Mavis realizes that Drac has fallen for the mysterious captain of the ship, Ericka, who hides a dangerous secret that could sink their plans for a dream vacation. Movie-goers may bring non-messy snacks to enjoy during the movie. No registration is needed.

Nov. 24

Thanksgiving Weekend Shoot-Out

Noon

Sycamore Park District Community Center, 480 Airport Road, Sycamore

$5; $2 for Sycamore Park District Pathway Fitness Members and Pass Holders

Show off your shoot-out skills at this event that will feature an individual free-throw contest and parent/child free-throw contest. Contests will be organized by age group with appropriate hoop height adjustments. Best out of 10 will advance. Includes warm-up time. Fun Prizes for age group winners, 13 and under. Groups will be organized by age and gender. Winners will advance to regional competition. Admission fee includes a hot dog and beverage at the food court. Sign up online at sycamoreparkdistrict.com or at the community center. For more information, call 815-895-3365.

Old North Grove School Christmas Open House

1-4 p.m.

Old North Grove School, 26745 Brickville Road, Sycamore

Free

Step back in time and enjoy an old-fashioned Christmas in a historic one-room school. Enjoy a cookie, conversation and a visit with St. Lucia.

Nov. 25

Indian Valley Community Band Winter Concert

2 p.m.

140 E. Railroad St., Sandwich

Free

Admission to the Indian Valley Community Band’s annual Winter Concert is free, however, non-perishable items, canned goods and monetary donations will be accepted at the door. All donations will benefit the Lion’s Club Franklin Mall Christmas Food Drive Project. A punch-and-cookie reception will follow the concert.

Nov. 26

Medicare Made Clear

6:30-7:30 p.m.

DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St., DeKalb

Free

Finding the right Medicare plan requires careful consideration by educated consumers. A licensed sales representative will discuss multiple plans of varying coverage and cost. Registration is not required. For additional information, send an email to samanthah@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 1701.

Nov. 27

Tuesday movie, “The Outsiders”

6:30 p.m.

DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St., DeKalb

Free

“The Outsiders” is the 1983 movie that introduced a group of young actors called the Brat Pack. In the film, a teen gang in rural Oklahoma, the Greasers, are at odds with the Socials, a rival group. When Greasers Ponyboy (C. Thomas Howell) and Johnny (Ralph Macchio) get into a brawl that ends in the death of a Social member, the boys are forced to go into hiding. They and their other Greaser buddies must contend with the consequences of their violent lives. While some Greasers try to achieve redemption, others meet tragic ends. This movie is intended for adults and mature teens. Children under the age of 13 may attend if accompanied by an adult. Movie-goers may bring snacks and drinks. No registration is needed.

Nov. 28

Books and Barks

6 p.m.

Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St., Sycamore

Free

Books and Barks is a program that provides children with an opportunity to practice their reading skills by reading aloud to a Canine Good Citizen. The goal of Books and Barks is to create a positive, non-threatening and fun environment for independent reading. Space is limited and registration is required. Call 815-895-2500.

