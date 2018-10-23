–DeKalb County Calendar of Events Oct. 24 – Oct. 31

Oct. 24-28

Sycamore Pumpkin Festival

Various times

Downtown Sycamore

Free

The city’s biggest event will start with opening ceremonies and trick-or-treating from 4:30-6 p.m. Oct. 24. Then the Pumpkin Festival, with its theme, a Pumpkin Carnival, will open with more than 1,000 entries in the Lions Decorated Pumpkin Display, and will also have two carnivals, two large indoor craft shows and many non-profit vendors. A parade will kick off at 1 p.m. Oct. 28. at Somonauk Street and Borden Avenue. Earlier that day, the Sycamore Pumpkin Run, a USATF certified 10K race, will start on east State Street in front of the Sycamore Armory, 516 E. State St. For more information, visit sycamorepumpkinfestival.com.

Oct. 25

Spooktacular Trick-or-Treating

4:30-6:30 p.m.

Downtown DeKalb

Free

Dress up in your best Halloween costume and bring the children to a safe and fun trick-or-treating event at more than 30 downtown businesses. For more information, call 815-756-6306.

The Life of John F. Kennedy

7 p.m.

Egyptian Theatre, 135 N. Second St., DeKalb

$20, $15 for veterans, senior citizens and students

A speech President John F. Kennedy made at the Egyptian Theatre when he was a United States senator is the topic of this lecture. The Oct. 25, 1959 speech will be played and then historian Jim Gibbons will talk about it and the country’s 35th president.

Oct. 27

Howl-o-ween

10:30 a.m.

Katz Park, 393 W. Dresser Road, DeKalb

Free

Dogs are invited to participate in a costume parade and compete for prizes. No registration is required for the DeKalb Park District event. Awards will be given for the Most “Spook-tacular,” “Howling” with laughter and Best Owner/Pet Costume Combo costumes. Judging will begin at 11 a.m. and winners will be announced at 11:15 a.m.

Oct. 27-28

Autumn Craft and Treasures Market

9 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 27

9 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 28

Sycamore High School Fieldhouse, 427 Spartan Trail, Sycamore

$2 adults, $1 senior citizens and children older than 5, free for children under 5

Close to 200 vendors will sell a variety of crafts, handmade wood products, specialty items such as wool products, candles, spices, candies, antiques, ceramics and more. Golf cart shuttles will take shoppers to and from the Sycamore Pumpkin Festival while the market is open.

Oct. 27 and 29

Medicare Made Clear

11 a.m. Oct. 27

6:30 p.m. Oct. 29

DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St., DeKalb

Free

More Medicare insurance options are available than ever before. Finding the right plan requires careful consideration, and the DeKalb public library staff wants to educate senior citizens on the Medicare insurance options. A licensed sales representative will discuss the coverage and cost of various plans. For more information, email samanthah@dkpl.org or at call 815-756-9568, ext. 1701.

Oct. 30

Kishwaukee Symphony Orchestra’s Halloween Concerts

5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

NIU Boutell Memorial Concert Hall, 550 Lucinda Ave., DeKalb

Free

The Kishwaukee Symphony Orchestra will perform two Halloween concerts with a theme appropriate for children and adults. There will be trick-or-treating in the NIU Music Building a half hour before the 5:30 p.m. concert. For more concert and event information, go to kishorchestra.org.

Oct. 31

Halloween Toddler Parade

10 a.m.

DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St., DeKalb

Free

Young children are invited to don their costumes and join the library’s annual Halloween Parade through the Children’s Department, which includes a few stops at various points to trick-or-treat. No registration is required. For more information, email theresaw@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 3350.

