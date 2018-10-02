–DeKalb County Calendar of Events Oct. 3 – Oct. 10

Oct. 3-7

“The Flick”

7:30 p.m. Oct. 3-5

2 p.m. Oct. 6-7

Stevens Building, Black Box Theatre, 200 University Circle, DeKalb

$6-$17

The Northern Illinois University School of Theatre and Dance presents this play, which won the 2014 Pulitzer Prize for Drama. “The Flick” is a look at human life and the outside world as seen through three underpaid movie ushers. Avery, Sam, and Rose, who tends to one of the last 35-millimeter film projectors in the country, go through the motions of the every-day mundane tasks needed to keep the theater running. While they clean spilled popcorn and soda from the theater floors, their relationships bloom. “The Flick” offers a funny and heart-wrenching look at life’s seemingly insignificant moments and conversations.

Oct. 4

Brown Bag Lunch/Local Lore Series

Noon

DeKalb County History Center, 1730 N. Main St., Sycamore

Free

The Elwood House’s Brown Bag Lunch/Local Lore series features lecture programs related to history, collections care and historic preservation. At the October lunch, noted local historian Steve Bigolin will speak. And, this program will feature an inside look into the people and the properties that will be showcased on this year’s Pumpkin Fest Historic Homes Tour.

Green Lens Film Series

7 p.m.

Egyptian Theater, 135 N. 2nd St., DeKalb

Free

The Green Lens film series shows documentaries about social and environmental issues. The next film in the series is the 2017 film, “Chasing Coral,” about a team of oceanographers and filmmakers that sets out to capture what is happening to the Great Barrier Reef. They show the destruction of formerly pristine coral reefs. The audience is invited to stay after the film for a discussion with NIU film scholar Jeff Chown and other NIU faculty and guests.

Oct. 7

Paint the Town

8 a.m.-7 p.m.

Downtown DeKalb

Free

Watch as NIU student organizations decorate the windows of businesses in downtown DeKalb. The windows will be scored for Huskie Pride and homecoming theme: “A Mission of Tradition.”

Etched in Stone Cemetery Walk

1 p.m.

Elmwood Cemetery, 901 S. Cross St., Sycamore

$5 suggested donation

Sycamore History Museum will hold its annual Heritage Cemetery Walk. Those who want to take the one-hour tour should meet at the mourning house. For more information, call 815-895-5762.

Oct. 9

Tuesday Movie at the Library

6:30 p.m.

DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St., DeKalb

Free

The library will be showing “TAG,” a 2018 comedy based on true events… whether you believe it or not. One month every year, five highly competitive friends hit the ground running for a no-holds-barred game of tag — risking their necks, their jobs and their relationships to take one another down. This time, the game coincides with the wedding of the only undefeated player. What should be an easy target soon becomes an all-out war as he knows they’re coming to get him.

Richard Jenkins Film Series

7 p.m.

Egyptian Theatre, 135 N. Second St., DeKalb

$8, $6 for students and senior citizens

This film series is showing nine of DeKalb native Richard Jenkins’ movies. Jenkins is an Emmy award winner and two-time Academy Award nominee, with 111 film credits. The Oct. 9 selection is the 2007 film, “The Visitor,” for which Jenkins received an Oscar nomination for Best Actor. Jenkins plays a loner college professor travels to New York City to attend a conference and finds a young couple living in his apartment, having rented it from a swindler who claimed it was his.

Oct. 10

Coffee, Books, Etc. Book Club

1 p.m.

Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St., Sycamore

Free

Coffee, Books, Etc. Book Club meets the second Wednesday of every month. The club reads a variety of genres and enjoys stimulating conversation. Coffee is provided. Check in at the Circulation Desk-for a copy of the next book.

